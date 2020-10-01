AllianceRx Walgreens Prime implements industry-leading data supplementation capabilities focused on advanced efficiency and patient care

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the nation's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, announced today the implementation of the industry's most advanced real-time data supplementation functionality. The data is available through Inovalon's new DataStream™ application programming interface (API) within its ScriptMed® Cloud platform. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is the first specialty pharmacy to adopt Inovalon DataStream.

With Inovalon DataStream, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime team members who serve patients can see real-time, patient-specific data from across the healthcare ecosystem. ScriptMed Cloud activates data through Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled APIs. Patient data is available from secure sources, including Inovalon's data archives, directly and remotely connected data stores, connected partners, electronic health records, and health information exchanges.

The supplemental data offers AllianceRx Walgreens Prime greater insight into medical conditions (co-morbidities), past and ongoing medications, laboratory results, and other pertinent information. Previously, this information may not have been readily available or would have required additional time and expense to collect, as well as opportunity for error.

Inovalon DataStream integration can help coordinate valuable clinical interventions such as vaccinations and other treatments sometimes overlooked as patients move through their treatment journey. It may help avoid unnecessary or repeated laboratory tests, resulting in faster turnaround times for patient therapy or intervention. Other measurable outcomes include lower costs, improved compliance, a more positive patient experience, reduced impact to providers, and lower risks for errors.

"We are excited to pave the way for specialty pharmacies by leveraging this industry-leading capability. The differentiated use of patient-specific data from Inovalon, fully and securely integrated into ScriptMed Cloud, allows for improved turnaround time related to demographics, diagnosis and past medical history," says James Adams, chief information officer at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

Access to data also streamlines the referral process, resulting in fewer calls to the patient and provider for necessary information. "Data supplementation provides a view into a patient's medical history beyond AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. This helps us provide our specialty patients with holistic care and improved outcomes based on large scale data connectivity, predictive analysis, reporting and tools to calculate real-world impact," says Adams.

"We are pleased to partner with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime to advance their specialty pharmacy services nationwide," says Matt Brow, president and general manager, pharmacy, life sciences, and advisory at Inovalon. "ScriptMed Cloud, coupled with our FHIR-enabled DataStream capabilities, empowers quality and improved outcomes while systematically supporting a more ideal clinical encounter and engagement with patients and providers nationwide, driving positive impacts to quality, costs and satisfaction."

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime delivers maintenance and specialty medicines through its home delivery and specialty pharmacies. Formed in 2017 through a strategic alliance between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources to help patients improve medication adherence and provides 24/7 pharmacy support for exceptional care. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services. Visit www.alliancerxwp.com for more information.

About Inovalon

Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV) is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon's unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of "Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®." Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon's technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 559,000 clinical facilities, 319 million Americans, and nearly 56 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

