AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Issues Updated List of New Specialty Drugs

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, has updated its list of limited distribution drugs announced Aug. 12.

The drugs available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime include:

Mavenclad ® ( cladribine )

( ) Mayzent ® ( siponimod )

( ) Polivy ™ ( polatuzumab vedotin-piiq )

™ ( ) Relizorb ™ ( immobilized lipase )

™ ( ) Vyndaqel® (tafamidis meglumine) and Vyndamax™ (tafamidis)

Rugurzi® was inadvertently identified as being available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, but is not.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

