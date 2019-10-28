AllianceRx Walgreens Prime names new chief operations officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the nation's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, announced today it has named Clayton D. Edwards, RPh, MBA, as chief operations officer (COO). Edwards, a licensed pharmacist who was most recently senior vice president of pharmacy at CareSource Management Group in Dayton, Ohio, will join the executive leadership team based in the company's Orlando headquarters.

Clayton D. Edwards, RPh, MBA, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's newly appointed chief operations officer (COO).

Edwards joins AllianceRx Walgreens Prime with more than 25 years of operations experience in pharmacy, provider, pharma, payer and pharmacy benefit settings. A seasoned operations executive, Edwards brings expertise in decreasing operations costs, increasing efficiencies, implementing operational readiness for new initiatives, resulting in overall financial performance.

"Clayton's experience as a strategic and visionary COO with deep expertise linking people, process and systems to improve clinical outcomes and accelerate growth makes him a great addition to our organization," says AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Chief Executive Officer, Joel Wright. "Clayton's operations experience will help strengthen our processes and position us for continued growth."

Edwards received his Master of Business Administration in Health Administration and Marketing from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. He received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy in Albany, N.Y.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley | adrienne.foley@alliancerxwp.com | 612.777.6259

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

http://www.alliancerxwp.com

