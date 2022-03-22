AllianceRx Walgreens Prime Relaunches Exclusive Partnership for the Distribution of Cystaran® (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) 0.44%

Patients benefit from exclusive access, patient support and clinical interventions through the pharmacy's Connected Care Cystaran program.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. has partnered with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime – one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the U.S. – to be the exclusive specialty pharmacy and clinical support provider for its rare disease drug Cystaran.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Cystaran as a topical ophthalmic therapy for the treatment of corneal cystine crystals in patients with cystinosis, a rare, multi-system genetic disorder that typically manifests in early childhood. Cystinosis causes an abnormal accumulation of the amino acid cystine in various organs and tissues of the body including the eyes, kidneys, muscles, pancreas and brain.i The cystine accumulation causes widespread tissue and organ damage.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of this medication which has been shown to be an effective treatment for children and adults with cystinosis," says Tracey James, RPh, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Services, at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "We have had a nearly decade-long partnership which is why Leadiant Biosciences has entrusted us as the exclusive specialty pharmacy to support the relaunch of Cystaran. Our organizations are aligned in wanting the best possible outcomes for the patients. We view ourselves as more than a partner, but as a trusted ally in Leadiant Biosciences' corner – we want nothing more than to see our partners succeed."

As an exclusive partner, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is able to offer end-to-end solutions for Leadiant Biosciences and Cystaran patients, according to James. "AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's depth and scale allow us to be the single provider for Leadiant Biosciences' robust copay assistance and patient assistance programs," she says.

Patients benefit from AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's customized Connected Care Cystaran program, which provides patient support and clinical interventions specific to each patient's self-reported issues. Through the program, pharmacists regularly connect with patients to address any issues that may create risk to the patient's therapy adherence and quality of life. Pharmacists also liaise with the patient's provider and offer caregiver support.

"We have the clinical passion and expertise to help ensure patients get the most from their therapy and achieve optimal outcomes," James says.

Cystaran has been exclusively available through Walgreens since 2014. Leadiant Biosciences recently relaunched the brand with revised packaging through the exclusive agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

"Leadiant Biosciences is pleased to continue its long-standing partnership with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime," says Mike Minarich, Chief Executive Officer, Leadiant Biosciences. "It is a testament to AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's continued commitment to provide relevant and meaningful services that address the unique needs of the patients who require the medications Leadiant Biosciences supplies."

For full prescribing information on Cystaran, visit the manufacturer's website at www.cystaran.com or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers, and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

About Leadiant Biosciences Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences Inc. is a research-based pharmaceutical company that dedicates considerable scientific and financial resources to the research, development and distribution of novel and effective therapies for patients affected by rare diseases. At Leadiant Biosciences, our legacy of serving patients is as strong as the future we envision. For more information, visit www.leadiant.com.

About CYSTARAN® (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) 0.44%

Indication

CYSTARAN® (CYSTEAMINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) 0.44% is a cystine-depleting agent indicated for the treatment of corneal cystine crystal accumulation in patients with cystinosis.

Important Safety Information

To minimize contaminating the dropper tip and solution, care should be taken not to touch the eyelids or surrounding areas with the dropper tip of the bottle. Keep bottle tightly closed when not in use.

There have been reports of benign intracranial hypertension (or pseudotumor cerebri) associated with oral cysteamine treatment that has resolved with the addition of diuretic therapy. There have also been reports associated with ophthalmic use of cysteamine; however, all of these patients were on concurrent oral cysteamine.

CYSTARAN® contains benzalkonium chloride, which may be absorbed by soft contact lenses. Contact lenses should be removed prior to application of solution and may be reinserted 15 minutes following its administration.

CYSTARAN® is for topical ophthalmic use only.

The most frequently reported ocular adverse reactions occurring in ≥ 10% of patients were sensitivity to light, redness, and eye pain/irritation, headache and visual field defects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

