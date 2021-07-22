AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's home delivery pharmacy earns URAC reaccreditation

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the country's largest combined specialty and home delivery pharmacies, is proud to announce it received Mail Service Pharmacy1 reaccreditation from URAC for its home delivery pharmacy services.

URAC is an independent organization focused on promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. URAC's full accreditation status means AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's home delivery is meeting industry-leading standards of organizational quality, customer service, communications, drug utilization and pharmacy operation.

"It's hard to believe it was three years ago when we obtained our initial URAC accreditation for home delivery," says Tracey James, senior vice president of Pharmacy Services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "URAC accreditation sets high standards for health care quality. Reaccreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and safety. It also underscores the hard work and dedication of our team members who continually uphold these high standards of quality for our organization and our patients," she says.

The URAC accreditation process serves as a framework to improve business processes by benchmarking organizations against nationally recognized standards. The rigorous process requires applicants to submit policies, procedures, and other organizational information that is followed by a review. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime home delivery pharmacy was originally accredited in 2018. Reaccreditation is effective from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2024.

"As mail service pharmacy options grow, it is important to have a means of verifying that an organization can address the dynamic of cost and quality," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "AllianceRx Walgreens Prime chose to demonstrate its commitment to industry best practices and regulatory compliance by undergoing a rigorous URAC review and receiving an accreditation of its services. This shows their ability to offer cost-effective care without compromising quality."

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley, APR

External communications manager

[email protected]

1 When searching URAC Directory of Accredited Organizations, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's mail order accreditation will be listed as Walgreens Mail Service, LLC, d/b/a/ AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

https://www.alliancerxwp.com/

