Alliant Capital Announces Appointment of D. Mark Livingston as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the appointment of D. Mark Livingston as the Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. Previously their Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Mr. Livingston assumed the role effective November 1, 2019.

"We're confident D. Mark's success here at Alliant will continue, and strengthen our already impressive Acquisitions team." says Dudley Benoit, Executive Vice President. "This team boasts, on average, two decades of experience in the low income housing tax credit syndication field, and an average of 15 years at Alliant. D. Mark's leadership can only further enhance the team and their capabilities."

Mr. Livingston brings over a decade of industry experience to his new role. During his time as the Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Alliant, he improved the department's processes, procedures, and efficiencies, in addition to making great advancements in technology. Prior to that, he was the Director of Investor relations at a nationally recognized LIHTC syndicator, where he closed approximately $400 million in transactions. Additionally, he was an Asset Manager for three industry leading LIHTC syndicators (including Alliant), an Underwriter for the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority, and performed due diligence duties for a nationally recognized LIHTC developer.

D. Mark holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The Ohio State University, a Master of Science in Taxation from the Golden Gate University Bruce F. Braden School of Taxation, and a Juris Doctor from the Michigan State University College of Law. He is admitted to practice law in the State of Colorado.

"We will be conducting a national search to fill the Senior Vice President of Asset Management role," adds Brian Goldberg, President of the firm. "In the meantime, we are committed to excellence and ensuring this transition is as smooth as possible both internally and for our partners."

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Davis

Director of Communications

Amanda.Davis@AlliantCapital.com

(805) 657-8674

SOURCE Alliant Capital, Ltd.

