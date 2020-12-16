Alliant Capital Announces Closing of $130 Million Tax Credit Fund

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of Fund 104, a $130 million low income housing tax credit fund that will facilitate the creation and preservation of over 1,100 units, 750 specifically for seniors and 630 that include project based subsidy. The 13 separate properties are in states among those hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic: Georgia, Missouri, Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Utah and California.

"Creating affordable housing in states where the pandemic is spreading quickly addresses the critical need for this type of support in our current climate." Says Shawn Horwitz, CEO of Alliant Capital. "We remain focused on supporting communities in need across the country."