Alliant Capital Announces Closing of $160 Million Tax Credit Fund

Among those affordable housing units, over 330 will be senior housing, and nearly half - 595 - will be newly constructed units spread across eight properties. In addition, 375 of the units are designated for specific special needs populations, including the homeless, adults with disabilities, and youth aging out of foster care. The 14 properties are located in 11 states, including some of the areas hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic including Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Florida.

"Fund 107 is one of Alliant's largest and most geographically diverse offerings in recent years," says Drew Foster, Alliant Capital's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. "We are proud to sponsor this fund on behalf of our investor and developer partners and to facilitate the creation of new, safe, affordable housing for the hard-working individuals, families, and seniors throughout our communities."

Ninety-two percent of properties in this fund are committed to providing at least one community amenity or service supporting the residents' health and wellbeing. These include fitness rooms and workout classes, community gathering spaces for social events and adult education programs, outdoor playgrounds and basketball courts, onsite daycare, libraries, and computer rooms with internet access.

"Recent events have emphasized just how crucial quality affordable housing infrastructure is," says Shawn Horwitz, Chief Executive Officer of Alliant Capital. "We remain focused on supporting communities in need across the country by building safe and clean affordable housing for as many Americans as we can."

Alliant Capital has provided housing for over 400,000 low-income families, seniors, and veterans throughout the United States. Comprised of over 1,000 properties under the low income housing tax credit program, Alliant Capital's portfolio now exceeds $17 Billion in assets under management since the company's inception in 1997.

About Alliant Capital

The Alliant Company is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable multifamily rental housing. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With a dedicated team of experienced commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services. We deliver rock-solid expertise with an innovative perspective.

Media Contacts:

Erin Horwitz

Marketing Coordinator

[email protected] alliantcapital .com

(818) 449-5825

SOURCE Alliant Capital, Ltd.

Related Links

http://alliantcapital.com

