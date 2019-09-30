Alliant Capital Announces Closing of $89 Million Tax Credit Fund

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of Alliant Tax Credit Fund 100, a portfolio of seven properties in six states with a fund size of $89 million. The fund includes three properties for seniors and four properties for families.

"This is an exciting day at Alliant Capital," says Brian Goldberg, the firm's President and COO. "This fund will create and rehabilitate homes for nearly 1,000 families and seniors. Given the country's urgent need for affordable housing, an opportunity like this to provide for these communities could not come at a better time."

The new developments planned within Fund 100 will add over 500 units to Alliant Capital's asset management portfolio. To date, Alliant Capital has managed over 100,000 units and has raised over $7.5 billion in equity.

"The recorded rise in homelessness across the country demonstrates just how important low income housing programs are in these communities," adds Stacie Nekus, SVP of Investor Relations. "Without them, for example, the seniors and families helped by this fund wouldn't have access to quality, affordable housing."

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

