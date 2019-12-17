Alliant Capital Announces Closing of Alliant Tax Credit Fund 96

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of Alliant Tax Credit Fund 96, a portfolio of 15 properties in 10 states. The fund will provide affordable housing for approximately 5,200 families across the United States.

"This is a great day at Alliant Capital," says Brian Goldberg, the firm's President and COO. "As we look toward the New Year, providing for these communities by creating additional affordable housing could not come at a better time."

The new developments planned within Fund 96 will add over 1,300 units to Alliant Capital's asset management portfolio. To date, Alliant Capital has managed over 100,000 units and has raised nearly $8 billion in equity.

"The recorded rise in homelessness across the country demonstrates just how important low income housing programs are across all communities," adds Dudley Benoit, Executive Vice President for the firm. "We're especially grateful for our partners who collaborated with us to get this fund closed. Without them, those who will be helped by these developments wouldn't have access to quality, affordable housing."

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

