Alliant Capital Announces Closing of Investment in Griswold Senior

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of their investment in Griswold Senior, a new construction development in Hart, Michigan. The ten-unit, duplex style buildings will be 100% affordable housing for seniors aged 55 and older.

Perfect for the senior community, the site is in close proximity to two medical facilities and multiple grocery and retail options. Additionally, residents will have access to a shuttle which will take them grocery shopping and to doctor's appointments.

"We're proud to invest in this development," says Shawn Horwitz, CEO of Alliant Capital. "Providing affordable homes for seniors is an important part of enabling the longevity of a community. We're so thankful to our partners and everyone involved who make developments like this possible."

Griswold Senior marks the first investment for Alliant Capital in Oceana County. The company manages nearly 1,000 units in Michigan across 13 properties with an investment total of over $61.5 million.

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

