Alliant Capital Announces Closing of Investment in Kulia at Ho'opili

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of their investment in Kulia at Ho'opili, a low income housing development planned in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. The island of Oahu has a significant need for affordable housing, with over 5,700 families making less than 60% of the median income. With 119 units, this project will address 2.1% of the area's demand.

"Given Oahu's need for housing developments targeted to assist low-income families, this project could not come at a better time," shares Brian Goldberg, Alliant Capital's President and COO. "We're excited and grateful to be a part of bringing this development to life."

Kulia will be the seventh low income housing property in Alliant's Ewa Beach portfolio. To date, the company has invested over $81 million in the area, providing affordable housing to nearly 800 families. In total, Alliant Capital has invested over $140 million in 13 properties in Hawaii, totaling nearly 1500 units.

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

