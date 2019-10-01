Alliant Capital Announces Closing of Investment in Mesa West

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of an investment in Mesa West, a new housing community in San Antonio, Texas to be developed by Pedcor Investments. The garden-style property will provide affordable housing for 280 low income families.

"Alliant Capital is proud to be a part of the Mesa West project, our tenth affordable housing investment with Pedcor," says Dudley Benoit, Executive Vice President at Alliant Capital. "Our priority as an organization continues to be enabling access to affordable housing across the country, which is made possible through partnerships like this one."

Targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2021, Mesa West marks the fifth development for Alliant Capital in the Bexar County area; providing homes for 735 families as a part of the low income housing tax credit program. To date, Alliant Capital has invested over $340 million in affordable housing developments in Texas totaling over 5,700 units.

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

