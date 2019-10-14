Alliant Capital Announces Closing of Investment in Miller Parrott Lofts

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital announces today the closing of their investment in Miller Parrott Lofts. A former bakery in operation from 1915 through 1955, the now-vacant building will be turned into 54, 100% affordable housing, units for seniors.

Miller Parrott Lofts' central location just outside of downtown Terre-Haute and minutes from Indiana State University provides easy access to local grocery stores and neighborhood amenities. Additionally, the property is served by Area 7, an agency that offers affordable transportation services to seniors and people with medical disabilities.

"We are proud to invest in developments like this," says Jen Erixon, SVP of Originations at Alliant Capital. "Quality affordable housing within reach of seniors is crucial. We're so grateful for our development partners, Flaherty and Collins and Vision Communities, and to all of our financing partners. Without them, none of this would be possible."

The development is planned for completion by the end of 2020. To date, Alliant Capital has invested over $150 million in projects in Indiana and provides affordable housing to nearly 2,000 residents as a part of their asset management portfolio.

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

