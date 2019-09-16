Alliant Capital Announces Closing Of Investment In Patriot Park, The Home For Heroes, Housing Veterans And First Responders In Plano, TX

"We are proud to invest in this impactful development," says Jen Erixon, SVP of Originations at Alliant Capital. "Quality affordable housing within reach of veterans, teachers and first responders is critical. When families can live in the place they serve, it strengthens the entire community. We're so grateful for Plano Housing Corporation's leadership and to all of our financing partners."

Construction on the development commences this year and will have three and four-story buildings with a community center. Other amenities will include a swimming pool and deck, BBQ area, and storage units. The community center itself will promote a sense of gathering for the residents of Patriot Park with its business room; equipped with computers, community room with TV area, open kitchen and eating bar, yoga room, and fitness room with cardio equipment and a common laundry facility.

"Developments like this are the reason we're here," adds Shawn Horwitz, Alliant's owner and CEO. "When we're able to provide housing for people who served their community, our country, and their families, it reinforces why I started this company over 20 years ago."

The project is expected to be completed in February 2021 and will add 139 units to the Alliant Capital apartment portfolio. To date, Alliant Capital has invested over $3M in nearly 5,500 units in Texas.

About Alliant Capital

Alliant Capital is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable housing, multifamily development, and real estate ownership. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With offices nationwide and a dedicated, growing team of experienced and well-trained commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services.

