Alliant Capital Reveals New Brand Identity

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital, a leading low income housing tax credit syndicator, announces today the launch of its new corporate brand identity. This change comes at an immense time of progress for the company as it sets its sights on growth in 2020.

"In the last year, Alliant has doubled down on its commitment to our people, our partners, and the services we offer. We have a strong, defined vision for 2020 that starts with this new brand identity," says Shawn Horwitz, CEO of Alliant Capital. "It's more than just a new look for us, it's the culmination of months of research and discovery of what Alliant represents from the inside out. We're confident this new brand identity expresses the transformation of our company as a whole."

Including a new tagline, ("Strong foundations. Endless possibilities.") the brand was designed specifically to evoke a feeling of inspiration. In all, it embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, but is still very committed to its affordable housing roots. The new identity builds upon its history of innovation and quality partnerships, but also opens doors to the future.

"While our name remains the same, our brand has changed significantly to better represent our position as a leader in the affordable housing space," remarks Dudley Benoit, Executive Vice President at Alliant Capital. "Our new identity is fresh, innovative, modern, and professional – words we would use to not only describe our image but also the service we provide to our partners."

About Alliant

The Alliant Company is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable multifamily rental housing. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With a dedicated team of experienced commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services. We deliver rock-solid expertise with an innovative perspective.

