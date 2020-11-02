Alliant Capital Strengthens Investment Team; Appoints SVP, Investor Relations

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Capital has appointed Drew Foster as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, effective November 2, 2020. Foster will be responsible for managing investor relationships and assisting in the development of equity placement strategies with a focus on local and regional investors. With nearly two decades of experience in real estate investing, he has participated in the acquisition, capital raise and syndication of more than $1 billion in tax credit investments nationwide.

"We're thrilled to share that Drew is joining the team" shares Dudley Benoit, Executive Vice President. "His extensive experience and strong relationships with investors nationwide further strengthens our ability to secure equity investments in LIHTC opportunities that support local communities."

Foster joins the team led by Dudley Benoit, Executive Vice President, and will be based in Connecticut where he lives with his wife and family. He was most recently a Director of Acquisitions at Red Stone Equity Partners where he was responsible for managing developer and investor relationships throughout the Northeast, Gulf Region and lower Midwest. During his nine years at Red Stone, Drew played an integral role in the company's regional growth and worked closely with the underwriting, asset management and investor relations teams.

Prior to his time at Red Stone, Foster held positions as Associate Director of Acquisitions at Raymond James Tax Credit Funds, Project Manager for Telesis Corporation, a Washington D.C. based affordable housing developer, and Vice President at Centerline Capital Group where he was responsible for investing both debt and equity in more than 60 multifamily affordable housing projects. Drew received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.

The Alliant Company is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable multifamily rental housing. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With a dedicated team of experienced commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services. We deliver rock-solid expertise with an innovative perspective.

