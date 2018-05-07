Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers

"We are very excited to partner with Alliant to bring compostable coffee pods to market, and help expand distribution for our brand in the office coffee service market," JJ Smith, Vice President of Franchise Operations & Business Development at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®.

Building on their decades-long commitment to sustainability, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® pod packaging will be environmentally-friendly and certified compostable. This innovative pod film in combination with nitrogen flushing keeps each pod free from oxygen degradation and preserves the quality of the freshly ground coffee inside.

"We are thrilled to add The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand to our portfolio," said Ryan Stoulil, General Manager at Alliant. "Our industry has been waiting for the opportunity to have this iconic coffee company in the office environment nationwide. We can't wait to share it with everyone."

This unique offering gives customers a high-quality, handcrafted coffee choice for their employees. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® coffee selects only the top 1% of Arabica beans from the world's best-growing regions at altitudes up to 6,000 feet which results in a more concentrated flavor. Now more employees can enjoy a truly authentic cup of coffee in the comfort of their work environment.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® office coffee products will be available in June 2018. Office coffee services interested in pre-ordering or learning more about The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® office coffee service program, please contact Alliant Coffee Solutions at 1-866-329-2317.

About Alliant Coffee Solutions

Building on over 20 years in the industry, Alliant Coffee Solutions provides office coffee services across the country with a broad portfolio of products and solutions for their office customers. This includes whole and ground beans, single-serve pods and cups, organic teas, and gourmet solubles. Alliant's commitment to sustainability has led to the introduction of recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable materials into their products and packaging. In the early 2000s, Alliant was an early adopter of the zero-waste coffee pod that provides an outstanding cup of coffee while being completely biodegradable. More information about Alliant Coffee Solutions can be found at www.alliantcoffee.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

