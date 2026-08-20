Alliant Credit Union Highlights Mid-Year Commercial Real Estate Lending Momentum

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union's Commercial Lending Business continues to expand through long-standing brokerage relationships alongside a growing network of debt fund and private capital partners. Recent transactions include acquisitions, refinancings, and construction financing across diverse asset classes and markets, featuring sophisticated structures and flexible financing solutions.

The following transactions reflect Alliant's continued commitment to providing creative financing solutions and fostering long-term relationships with borrowers, brokers, and capital partners:

Storage Portfolio ($29 million) – A refinancing of a self-storage and RV storage portfolio spanning the Los Angeles, CA, Sacramento, CA, and Kansas City, MO, metropolitan areas, structured with equity recapture terms for a repeat borrower.

Akron Multifamily ($23 million) – An acquisition loan for a multifamily property in the Akron, OH metropolitan area, structured with a three-year initial term, a three-year extension option, an interest-only period, and an LTV above 70%.

($23 million) – An acquisition loan for a multifamily property in the Akron, OH metropolitan area, structured with a three-year initial term, a three-year extension option, an interest-only period, and an LTV above 70%. Greenville Multifamily Construction ($21 million) – A note-on-note construction loan for a multifamily development in the Greenville, SC metropolitan area, a repeat relationship reflecting Alliant's continued development of long-term relationships with private capital.

Atlanta Shallow Bay ($21 million) – A refinancing of a shallow-bay industrial property in the Atlanta metropolitan area, featuring earnout potential and a 3-year term with a 3-year extension option.

Phoenix Industrial Flex Portfolio ($17.6 million) – A portfolio refinancing industrial assets in the Phoenix metropolitan area, structured with equity recapture and an early rate lock.

University of Arkansas Student Housing ($13 million) – An acquisition loan for a student housing asset serving the University of Arkansas, structured with a 3-year term and 3-year extension, and an earnout feature for a repeat borrower.

"By combining the reach of the brokerage community, the creativity of private lenders, and Alliant's deep understanding of commercial real estate, we're able to deliver financing solutions that might not otherwise be available in today's market," said Charles Krawitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Capital Markets Officer for Alliant Credit Union.

These closings reflect Alliant's ability to structure creative financing across varied property types and markets while deepening relationships with experienced operators and developers. Repeat-borrower or repeat-relationship transactions were featured in four of the six deals, a testament to the sponsor's standing at Alliant as a consistent and capable capital partner.

Alliant closed more than $500 million in commercial real estate loans in 2025, a milestone that underscores the growing scale and momentum of its commercial lending platform.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with nearly one million members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Natalie Symonds, Sr. Media Specialist Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union