Alliant Credit Union Named One of Kiplinger's Best Credit Unions of 2026

CHICAGO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union has been named one of Kiplinger's Best Credit Unions of 2026, the publication's highest banking honor. The recognition reflects Alliant's commitment to helping members improve their financial well-being through competitive rates, low fees, and convenient digital banking solutions.

Kiplinger's rigorous methodology, developed in partnership with financial data provider Curinos, evaluated 13 national banks, 14 internet banks, and 13 credit unions across a comprehensive range of criteria. These included interest rates, fee structures, ATM benefits, overdraft policies, minimum balance requirements, and online and mobile banking features. Alliant's recognition reflects its consistent ability to outperform across each of these dimensions.

"This award is a reflection of our team's commitment to the people we serve. Every day, our employees work to help members make more informed financial decisions, build long-term financial wellness, and achieve their financial goals," said Mike Dobbins, CEO, Alliant Credit Union. "Being named one of Kiplinger's Best Credit Unions of 2026 underscores our focus on delivering value, convenience, and service for members. We're grateful for the trust our members place in us and proud of the team members who make that trust possible."

Central to Alliant's award-winning performance is its focus on wow-ing its members through operational excellence, member-first thinking, and continuous innovation. This philosophy has driven the development of an expanding product shelf designed to meet members at every stage of their financial lives.

Among Alliant's most notable recent innovations is its Jumbo High-Rate Checking account, which offers a highly competitive interest rate, which is not typical in the market for a checking account.

While this recognition celebrates Alliant's success in serving its members, membership opportunities extend well beyond its Chicago roots. Anyone can apply to join Alliant and access a full suite of digital banking, lending and financial solutions designed to help them achieve their financial goals.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets. Members access accounts, products, and services entirely online. Alliant has maintained competitive rates and low fees through lean operating costs. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Natalie Symonds [email protected]

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union