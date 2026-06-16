Alliant Credit Union Launches Jumbo High-Rate Checking Account with Up to 2.00% APY and No Earnings Cap

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union has launched its Jumbo High-Rate Checking Account, a high-yield checking account that offers the opportunity to earn up to 2.00% APY (Annual Percentage Yield), no monthly fees, and no cap on interest earned.

This interest-bearing checking account operates on a three-tier structure that rewards members who increase their direct deposit activity and maintain qualifying balances. Every account also automatically pairs with an Alliant High-Rate Savings Account, with interest rates 15 times the national bank average.

Key features of Alliant's Jumbo High-Rate Checking Account include:

Up to 2.00% APY

No monthly service fees or overdraft fees

No cap on interest earned

Access to 80,000 fee-free ATMs and unlimited ATM rebates at the highest tier

Early Payday (get paid up to two days early)

No liability on fraudulent Visa® transactions

Seamless integration with Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App

"Our Jumbo High-Rate Checking Account is another example of how Alliant is innovating and creating differentiation in financial services," said Mike Dobbins, CEO of Alliant Credit Union. "We continue to bring our members top-of-the-line products that deliver real, measurable value like materially higher interest rates on checking and savings accounts, fewer fees, and tools that make their financial lives better."

This new checking account builds on Alliant's standing as a top-rated digital credit union. Alliant has been recognized by Forbes Advisor as Best Credit Union for Digital Banking and by CNBC as Best Mobile Banking for 2026. All deposit accounts are federally insured up to $250,000 by the NCUA.

Alliant members can apply for a Jumbo High-Rate Checking Account and start earning more on everyday spending. Anyone can apply to join Alliant Credit Union and open an account.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Natalie Symonds

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SOURCE Alliant Credit Union