Alliant Credit Union Earns Exceptional Net Promoter Score of 57, Reflecting Its Commitment to Wowing Members

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union has earned a Net Promoter Score® of 57, a result that significantly exceeds the average for financial institutions and underscores the credit union's focus on delivering exceptional member experiences.

NPS is one of the most widely recognized measures of customer loyalty that reflects how likely customers are to recommend an organization. In financial services, where trust, convenience, and consistency are paramount, a score of 57 places Alliant among high-performing institutions and signals high levels of member advocacy and satisfaction with the credit union.

"This score validates what we strive for every day: creating experiences that wow our members," said Mike Dobbins, CEO of Alliant Credit Union. "It reflects the trust our members place in us and the dedication of our employees to make banking simpler and more rewarding."

Alliant attributes its score to its member-first approach, digital tools, rewarding products, and personalized service. As a fully digital credit union, Alliant invests heavily in intuitive online and mobile banking tools while maintaining a high-touch service model that ensures members feel supported at every step.

The score also reflects Alliant's focus on listening and continuous improvement. Member feedback plays a critical role in shaping Alliant's products, services, and experiences, allowing the organization to adapt quickly to members' evolving financial needs while staying true to its mission.

In a competitive financial services landscape where products are often similar, Alliant aims to differentiate itself through customer experience. It views loyalty as something built over time through consistent service and a genuine commitment to members' financial well-being.

Alliant continues to focus on growing its nationwide membership as a credit union open to all.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalie Symonds

[email protected]

Sr. Media Strategist

Alliant Credit Union

SOURCE Alliant Credit Union