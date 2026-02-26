Alliant Credit Union Marks 90th Anniversary with Record Growth and Digital Innovation

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union closed its 90th anniversary year with significant growth and advancements that reinforce its position as one of the nation's leading digital-first credit unions. In 2025, Alliant surpassed 900,000 members, achieved $20 billion in assets, and introduced new products and technologies designed to deliver faster, smarter, and more secure banking experiences.

"2025 was a year of bold moves for Alliant," said Mike Dobbins, CEO of Alliant Credit Union. "We launched smarter digital banking tools, strengthened security, and introduced innovative products, all with one goal: making our members' financial lives better. The next chapter for Alliant is about being defensibly different in the financial industry, all to benefit our members and their financial futures."

2025 highlights include:

Operational Efficiency: Reduced average inquiry resolution time by 43 seconds, with 78% resolved in one interaction.

Competitive Advantage: Maintained an "excellent" Net Promoter Score of 57, versus the banking industry average of 22.

Product Innovation: Introduced Early Payday, contactless cards, and high-rate savings paying 15x the national average.

Lending Milestones: Closed $1.4 billion in direct first mortgage volume and $500 million in commercial real estate loans.

Community Impact: Distributed more than $900,000 in grants, matched $35,000 in employee donations, and contributed 3,600+ volunteer hours through the Alliant Credit Union Foundation.

As Alliant enters another exciting year, it remains focused on delivering industry-leading digital experiences, competitive rates, and financial solutions that put members first.

About Alliant Credit Union:

Alliant Credit Union is a national digital financial institution with over 900,000 members and $20 billion in assets, focused on innovation and disrupting the traditional banking model. Alliant maintains some of the industry's best cost structures while delivering members the best products, rates, and value. Consistently recognized as one of the best financial institutions, Alliant was named one of CNBC's Top Credit Unions and Forbes Best Credit Union for Digital Banking. Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant is one of the largest credit unions in the United States.

