Alliant Credit Union's Tech Donation Fuels Digital Inclusion Statewide in Illinois

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in the nation, is proud to announce the success of its spring technology donation drive. The drive amassed 8,633 pounds of computer equipment to be donated to PCs for People. This donation will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide in Illinois.

The donation drive enabled community members to donate their functional but no longer needed electronics to support PCs for People, a nonprofit committed to digital inclusion that offers affordable computers and internet service to low-income families throughout the state.

"We are overwhelmed by the community's response and generosity. The 8,633 pounds of equipment collected will support PCs for People's mission to provide essential technology to those in need. This event highlights the power of community collaboration and the positive impact we can make together," said Meredith Ritchie, Member of the Alliant Credit Union Foundation.

Hosted at Alliant's headquarters in Chicago, dedicated volunteers from Alliant Credit Union and PCs for People worked to sort and pack the donated items. The haul includes desktop computers, laptops, monitors, keyboards, and other peripherals, which PCs for People will refurbish and distribute to individuals and families lacking access to technology.

This initiative is aligned with Alliant Credit Union's broader commitment to bridge the digital divide. By partnering with PCs for People, Alliant aims to support digital literacy and provide educational, employment, and personal development opportunities through technology access.

"My team and I were thrilled to execute a community collection event at Alliant Credit Union. We do this event twice yearly and it is always a massive success. Out of all the things we do, I hold this event closest to my heart," said Mike Walsh, Cook County Operations Manager for PCs for People. "Over four hours, we were able to pack our truck with over 8,000 pounds of equipment that will be reused or recycled to help those in need across America. A huge thank you is due to Alliant Credit Union for their continued support. Together we are working to close the digital divide!"

The overwhelming success of the donation drive also emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices, ensuring usable electronics are recycled and repurposed rather than ending up in landfills.

