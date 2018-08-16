Alliant Energy a finalist for National Association of Corporate Directors recognition

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliant Energy Board of Directors is one of twenty-five boards spanning a cross section of company sizes and industries that have been nominated as finalists for National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) NXT recognition.

This recognition, part of the NACD NXT initiative, applauds exemplary board leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.

"Alliant Energy and its Board of Directors are delighted to be nominated for recognition by the National Association of Corporate Directors," said Patricia Kampling, Chairman and CEO of Alliant Energy. "We believe that the value of a diverse and inclusive board is beyond measure – good solutions become great solutions when broader perspectives reflect the interests of our customers and our investors."

Alliant Energy's nominating and governance committee works to balance its board with members having a variety of backgrounds, including diversity across age, gender, ethnicity, skill set and experience in a wide range of industries and specialties.

Nominations for NACD NXT recognition will be evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors and executives. The winner in each category (small-cap, mid-cap, large-cap, and private companies) will be publicly announced at the NACD NXT Recognition Gala on Saturday, September 29 in Washington, DC during NACD's annual Global Board Leaders' Summit.

For more information, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT.

About Alliant Energy



Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE : LNT ), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500 and trades under the symbol LNT. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

About NACD



The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 19,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alliantenergy.com

