Alliant Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results And Increased Annual Common Stock Dividend Target For 2020

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended September 30 as follows:



GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EPS

2019

2018

2019

2018 Utilities and Corporate Services $0.92



$0.88



$0.92



$0.86

American Transmission Company (ATC) Holdings 0.03



0.03



0.03



0.03

Non-utility and Parent (0.01)



(0.04)



(0.01)



(0.04)

Alliant Energy Consolidated $0.94



$0.87



$0.94



$0.85



"As we advance our commitment to cleaner energy and affordable customer options, we are investing in renewable energy and distribution system enhancements," said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO. "We raised our 2019 earnings guidance to a range of $2.27 to $2.33 per share, largely due to the benefits of weather during the first nine months of this year. I am also pleased to share that our Board of Directors has approved a 7% increase to our annual common stock dividend target, raising it to $1.52 per share for 2020."

Utilities and Corporate Services - Alliant Energy's Utilities and Alliant Energy Corporate Services, Inc. (Corporate Services) operations generated $0.92 per share of GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2019, which was $0.04 per share higher than the third quarter of 2018. The primary drivers of higher EPS were higher earnings due to Interstate Power and Light Company's (IPL's) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company's (WPL's) increasing rate base and timing of income tax expense. These items were partially offset by higher depreciation expense and tax adjustments.

Non-utility and Parent - Alliant Energy's Non-utility and Parent operations generated ($0.01) per share of GAAP EPS in the third quarter of 2019, which was a $0.03 per share earnings increase compared to the third quarter of 2018. The primary driver of higher EPS was tax adjustments and timing of income tax expense.

Earnings Adjustments - Non-GAAP EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 excludes earnings of $0.02 per share related to tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform. Non-GAAP adjustments, which relate to material charges or income that are not normally associated with ongoing operations, are provided as a supplement to results reported in accordance with GAAP.

Temperature Impacts to Non-GAAP EPS - The estimated year-to-date impact of temperatures on EPS compared to normal temperatures, is a $0.05 per share gain in 2019. The midpoint of the temperature normalized non-GAAP EPS guidance for the full year 2019 is $2.25.

Details regarding GAAP EPS variances between the third quarters of 2019 and 2018 for Alliant Energy are as follows:



Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Variance Higher revenue requirements primarily due to increasing rate base







$0.14

Higher depreciation expense







(0.05)

Timing of income tax expense







0.04

Tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform $—



$0.02



(0.02)

Equity dilution







(0.02)

Higher interest expense







(0.02)

Estimated temperature impact on retail electric and gas sales 0.02



0.02



—

Total







$0.07



Higher revenue requirements primarily due to increasing rate base - In March 2019, IPL filed a request with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) to increase annual rates for its Iowa retail electric customers by $204 million, based on a 2020 forward-looking test period. IPL concurrently filed for interim retail electric rates based on 2018 historical data adjusted for certain known and measurable changes occurring in the first quarter of 2019. An interim retail electric rate increase of $90 million, on an annual basis, was implemented effective April 2019. Implementing interim rates does not require regulatory approval; however, interim rates are subject to refund pending the IUB's final rate review decision. In October 2019, IPL filed a partial settlement agreement with the IUB to increase annual rates for its Iowa retail electric customers by $127 million. As part of this agreement, IPL would refund $8 million of 2019 interim rates in 2020. The settlement agreement is pending the IUB's final rate review decision. IPL recognized $0.09 per share of higher electric margins in the third quarter of 2019 due to the retail electric rate increase, including a reduction of $8 million as a result of the interim refund agreed to as part of the settlement.

In December 2018, WPL received an order from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approving WPL's proposed settlement for its retail electric and gas rate review covering the 2019/2020 Test Period, effective January 1, 2019. Under the settlement, WPL's retail electric and gas base rates will not change from current levels through the end of 2020. The $61 million retail electric revenue requirement increase for 2019, resulting from increasing investments in rate base, was offset by lower fuel-related costs and federal tax reform refunds. WPL recognized $0.05 per share of higher electric margins from increasing investments in rate base in the third quarter of 2019.

Timing of income tax expense - Tax expenses are recorded based on an estimated annual effective tax rate, which causes fluctuations in the amount of tax expense quarter-over-quarter. The positive year-over-year variance in third quarter offsets the negative year-over-year variance in the second quarter of 2019.

2019 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy is updating its EPS guidance for 2019 as follows. The midpoint of the 2019 EPS guidance was increased by $0.06 per share primarily due to higher earnings from temperature impacts on retail electric and gas sales during the first nine months of 2019.



Revised

Previous Utilities and Corporate Services $2.21 - $2.23

$2.14 - $2.24 ATC Holdings 0.11- 0.13

0.11 - 0.13 Non-utility and Parent (0.05) - (0.03)

(0.08) - (0.06) Alliant Energy Consolidated $2.27 - $2.33

$2.17 - $2.31

Drivers for Alliant Energy's 2019 earnings guidance include, but are not limited to:

Appropriate regulatory outcomes to allow IPL the ability to earn its authorized rate of return

Ability of WPL to earn its authorized rate of return

Stable economy and resulting implications on utility sales

Normal temperatures in its utility service territories

Execution of cost controls

Execution of capital expenditure and financing plans

Consolidated effective tax rate of 10%

The 2019 earnings guidance does not include the impacts of any material non-cash valuation adjustments, regulatory-related charges or credits, reorganizations or restructurings, future changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policies, adjustments made to deferred tax assets and liabilities from valuation allowances, pending lawsuits and disputes, federal and state income tax audits and other Internal Revenue Service proceedings, or changes in GAAP and tax methods of accounting that may impact the reported results of Alliant Energy.

2020 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy is issuing EPS guidance for 2020 of $2.34 - $2.48.

Drivers for Alliant Energy's 2020 earnings guidance include, but are not limited to:

Appropriate regulatory outcomes to allow IPL the ability to earn its authorized rate of return

Ability of WPL to earn its authorized rates of return

Stable economy and resulting implications on utility sales

Normal temperatures in its utility service territories

Execution of cost controls

Execution of capital expenditure and financing plans

Consolidated effective tax rate of (11%)

The 2020 earnings guidance does not include the impacts of any material non-cash valuation adjustments, regulatory-related charges or credits, reorganizations or restructurings, future changes in laws, regulations or regulatory policies, adjustments made to deferred tax assets and liabilities from valuation allowances, pending lawsuits and disputes, federal and state income tax audits and other Internal Revenue Service proceedings, or changes in GAAP and tax methods of accounting that may impact the reported results of Alliant Energy.

"The customers and the communities we serve will continue to benefit from reliable, affordable, cleaner energy as a result of our strong pipeline of investments in renewable energy and electric and gas distribution. Our 2020 earnings guidance of $2.34 to $2.48 per share is consistent with our long-term growth objective of 5% to 7% annually," said Larsen.

2020 Annual Common Stock Dividend Target

Alliant Energy's Board of Directors approved a 7% increase, or $0.10 per share, to its 2020 expected annual common stock dividend target of $1.52 per share from the current annual common stock dividend target of $1.42 per share. Payment of the 2020 quarterly dividend is subject to the actual dividend declaration by the Board of Directors each quarter, which is expected in January 2020 for the first quarter dividend.

Projected Capital Expenditures

Alliant Energy has updated its projected capital expenditures for 2019 through 2023, which total $6.7 billion, as follows (in millions). The projected capital expenditures exclude AFUDC and capitalized interest, if applicable. Cost estimates represent Alliant Energy's estimated portion of total construction expenditures.



2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 Generation:

















Renewable projects $640



$260



$110



$275



$390

West Riverside Energy Center 80



15



—



—



—

Other 105



190



140



170



90

Distribution:

















Electric systems 450



570



535



525



540

Gas systems 95



185



80



130



105

Other 150



205



180



235



245

Total Capital Expenditures $1,520



$1,425



$1,045



$1,335



$1,370



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding Alliant Energy's financial results, this press release includes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures include income and EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 excluding the tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform. Alliant Energy believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides an alternate measure to better understand and compare across periods the operating performance of Alliant Energy without the distortion of items that management believes are not normally associated with ongoing operations, and also provides additional information about Alliant Energy's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that management uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Alliant Energy's management also uses income, as adjusted, to determine performance-based compensation.

In addition, Alliant Energy included in this press release IPL; WPL; Corporate Services; Utilities and Corporate Services; ATC Holdings; and Non-utility and Parent EPS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Alliant Energy believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they facilitate an understanding of segment performance and trends, and provide additional information about Alliant Energy's operations on a basis consistent with the measures that management uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance.

This press release references year-over-year variances in utility electric margins and utility gas margins. Utility electric margins and utility gas margins are non-GAAP financial measures that will be reported and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating income, in our third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q.

This press release also includes temperature-normalized non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year ended December 31, 2019. Alliant Energy believes this non-GAAP guidance measure is useful to investors because the measure facilitates period-to-period comparison of Alliant Energy's operating performance and provides investors with information on a basis consistent with measures that management uses to assess Alliant Energy's earnings growth rate.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the earnings summaries that follow, and in the case of temperature normalized non-GAAP EPS guidance, in the press release above.

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all "per share" references in this release refer to earnings per diluted share.

ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION

EARNINGS SUMMARY (Unaudited)

The following tables provide a summary of Alliant Energy's results for the three months ended September 30:

EPS: Three Months

GAAP EPS

Adjustments

Non-GAAP EPS

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 IPL $0.59



$0.54



$—



$—



$0.59



$0.54

WPL 0.31



0.33



—



(0.02)



0.31



0.31

Corporate Services 0.02



0.01



—



—



0.02



0.01

Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 0.92



0.88



—



(0.02)



0.92



0.86

ATC Holdings 0.03



0.03



—



—



0.03



0.03

Non-utility and Parent (0.01)



(0.04)



—



—



(0.01)



(0.04)

Alliant Energy Consolidated $0.94



$0.87



$—



($0.02)



$0.94



$0.85





Earnings (in millions): Three Months

GAAP Income (Loss)

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Income (Loss)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 IPL $141.1



$126.5



$—



($1.1)



$141.1



$125.4

WPL 75.5



76.3



—



(5.5)



75.5



70.8

Corporate Services 3.0



3.5



—



—



3.0



3.5

Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 219.6



206.3



—



(6.6)



219.6



199.7

ATC Holdings 7.9



6.3



—



—



7.9



6.3

Non-utility and Parent (1.5)



(7.1)



—



1.0



(1.5)



(6.1)

Alliant Energy Consolidated $226.0



$205.5



$—



($5.6)



$226.0



$199.9



Adjusted, or non-GAAP, earnings for the three months ended September 30 do not include the following items that were included in the reported GAAP earnings:



Non-GAAP (Income) Loss

Non-GAAP

Adjustments (in millions)

EPS Adjustments

2019

2018

2019

2018 Utilities and Corporate Services:













Tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform at WPL $—



($5.5)



$—



($0.02)

Tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform at IPL —



(1.1)



—



—

Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services —



(6.6)



—



(0.02)

Tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform at Non-utility and Parent —



1.0



—



—

Total Alliant Energy Consolidated $—



($5.6)



$—



($0.02)



The following tables provide a summary of Alliant Energy's results for the nine months ended September 30:

EPS: Nine Months

GAAP EPS

Adjustments

Non-GAAP EPS

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 IPL $1.01



$0.97



$—



$—



$1.01



$0.97

WPL 0.77



0.73



—



(0.02)



0.77



0.71

Corporate Services 0.03



0.04



—



—



0.03



0.04

Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 1.81



1.74



—



(0.02)



1.81



1.72

ATC Holdings 0.09



0.08



—



—



0.09



0.08

Non-utility and Parent (0.03)



0.01



—



—



(0.03)



0.01

Alliant Energy Consolidated $1.87



$1.83



$—



($0.02)



$1.87



$1.81





Earnings (in millions): Nine Months

GAAP Income (Loss)

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Income (Loss)

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018 IPL $239.4



$224.9



$—



($1.1)



$239.4



$223.8

WPL 183.2



170.1



—



(5.5)



183.2



164.6

Corporate Services 9.1



10.5



—



—



9.1



10.5

Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services 431.7



405.5



—



(6.6)



431.7



398.9

ATC Holdings 22.5



19.3



—



—



22.5



19.3

Non-utility and Parent (8.5)



2.0



—



1.0



(8.5)



3.0

Alliant Energy Consolidated $445.7



$426.8



$—



($5.6)



$445.7



$421.2



Adjusted, or non-GAAP, earnings for the nine months ended September 30 do not include the following items that were included in the reported GAAP earnings:



Non-GAAP (Income) Loss

Non-GAAP

Adjustments (in millions)

EPS Adjustments

2019

2018

2019

2018 Utilities and Corporate Services:













Tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform at WPL $—



($5.5)



$—



($0.02)

Tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform at IPL —



(1.1)



—



—

Subtotal for Utilities and Corporate Services —



(6.6)



—



(0.02)

Tax return adjustments due to Federal Tax Reform at Non-utility and Parent —



1.0



—



—

Total Alliant Energy Consolidated $—



($5.6)



$—



($0.02)



ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues:













Electric utility $915.9



$861.2



$2,350.5



$2,296.2

Gas utility 41.5



44.8



322.5



299.0

Other utility 11.2



12.3



33.2



36.2

Non-utility 21.6



10.3



61.4



29.6



990.2



928.6



2,767.6



2,661.0

Operating expenses:













Electric production fuel and purchased power 218.5



227.8



601.7



639.5

Electric transmission service 127.5



129.1



362.9



375.2

Cost of gas sold 9.1



11.3



151.1



150.0

Other operation and maintenance:













Energy efficiency costs 19.2



13.7



67.4



52.5

Non-utility Transportation 15.1



4.0



43.9



12.6

Other 139.4



130.7



415.9



403.7

Depreciation and amortization 143.8



129.0



423.6



376.4

Taxes other than income taxes 27.4



26.9



84.3



78.1



700.0



672.5



2,150.8



2,088.0

Operating income 290.2



256.1



616.8



573.0

Other (income) and deductions:













Interest expense 68.3



63.3



203.8



183.8

Equity income from unconsolidated investments, net (11.6)



(9.8)



(35.2)



(41.6)

Allowance for funds used during construction (21.9)



(18.8)



(65.6)



(51.8)

Other 3.7



1.6



11.0



6.0



38.5



36.3



114.0



96.4

Income before income taxes 251.7



219.8



502.8



476.6

Income taxes 23.1



11.7



49.4



42.1

Net income 228.6



208.1



453.4



434.5

Preferred dividend requirements of IPL 2.6



2.6



7.7



7.7

Net income attributable to Alliant Energy common shareowners $226.0



$205.5



$445.7



$426.8

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 239.1



235.2



237.7



232.9

Diluted 239.9



235.2



238.2



232.9

















Earnings per weighted average common share attributable to Alliant Energy common shareowners:













Basic $0.95



$0.87



$1.88



$1.83

Diluted $0.94



$0.87



$1.87



$1.83



ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(in millions) ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $193.7



$20.9

Other current assets 919.3



764.2

Property, plant and equipment, net 13,131.1



12,462.4

Investments 453.0



431.3

Other assets 1,836.3



1,747.2

Total assets $16,533.4



$15,426.0

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $656.8



$256.5

Commercial paper 349.6



441.2

Other current liabilities 1,075.7



946.4

Long-term debt, net (excluding current portion) 5,535.1



5,246.3

Other liabilities 3,747.0



3,749.9

Equity:





Alliant Energy Corporation common equity 4,969.2



4,585.7

Cumulative preferred stock of Interstate Power and Light Company 200.0



200.0

Total equity 5,169.2



4,785.7

Total liabilities and equity $16,533.4



$15,426.0



ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash flows from operating activities excluding accounts receivable sold to a third party $882.6



$801.0

Accounts receivable sold to a third party (373.4)



(358.8)

Net cash flows from operating activities 509.2



442.2

Cash flows used for investing activities:





Construction and acquisition expenditures:





Utility business (1,003.9)



(1,080.2)

Other (71.4)



(47.8)

Cash receipts on sold receivables 255.9



337.2

Other (41.7)



(24.9)

Net cash flows used for investing activities (861.1)



(815.7)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Common stock dividends (252.5)



(233.3)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 185.4



191.3

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 950.0



1,500.0

Payments to retire long-term debt (253.5)



(603.1)

Net change in commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (91.6)



(278.4)

Other (11.7)



10.9

Net cash flows from financing activities 526.1



587.4

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 174.2



213.9

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 25.5



33.9

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $199.7



$247.8



KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING STATISTICS



September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Common shares outstanding (000s) 240,343



235,936

Book value per share $20.68



$19.37

Quarterly common dividend rate per share $0.355



$0.335











Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Utility electric sales (000s of megawatt-hours)













Residential 2,076



2,084



5,509



5,661

Commercial 1,760



1,754



4,834



4,897

Industrial 2,828



2,881



8,064



8,222

Industrial - co-generation customers 204



173



628



619

Retail subtotal 6,868



6,892



19,035



19,399

Sales for resale:













Wholesale 725



738



2,005



2,167

Bulk power and other 1,278



937



2,830



2,390

Other 23



19



71



67

Total 8,894



8,586



23,941



24,023

Utility retail electric customers (at September 30)













Residential 819,207



814,568









Commercial 142,794



142,145









Industrial 2,478



2,597









Total 964,479



959,310









Utility gas sold and transported (000s of dekatherms)













Residential 1,118



1,384



20,653



19,430

Commercial 1,477



1,760



13,862



13,868

Industrial 549



723



2,045



2,380

Retail subtotal 3,144



3,867



36,560



35,678

Transportation / other 25,021



23,213



71,814



67,886

Total 28,165



27,080



108,374



103,564

Utility retail gas customers (at September 30)













Residential 368,618



366,846









Commercial 44,118



44,099









Industrial 352



356









Total 413,088



411,301

























Estimated margin increases from impacts of temperatures (in millions) -

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Electric margins $6



$7



$9



$28

Gas margins —



—



6



2

Total temperature impact on margins $6



$7



$15



$30

