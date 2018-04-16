Alliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly common stock dividend

MADISON, Wis., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share payable on May 15, 2018, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2018.

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 290 consecutive quarters since 1946.