Alliant Energy highlights progress toward a cleaner energy future

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy released its Corporate Sustainability Report (alliantenergy.com/sustainability) today, highlighting the company's broad sustainability efforts. The report outlines Alliant Energy's continuing efforts to meet the ever-changing needs of their customers in an affordable, safe, reliable and sustainable way.

"Our world is changing – and so are we," said Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO John Larsen. "We're listening to our customers, employees and key stakeholders and continuing to evolve how we do business. Every day, our work is focused on enhancing the environmental, social and economic conditions of the communities we have the honor to serve."

Alliant Energy has been transitioning toward cleaner energy for more than a decade. Between 2016 and 2020, the company expects to spend approximately $2 billion on new company-owned wind generation. By the end of 2020, Alliant Energy will own 12 wind farms with the capacity to power nearly 600,000 homes. This equals the energy needed to power about 60% of the company's residential customer base.

Alliant Energy is targeting a 40% reduction in carbon emissions below 2005 levels by 2030 and an 80% reduction by 2050. Last year, the company was among the first utilities to state that it plans to eliminate all existing coal from its energy mix by 2050.

"Act for tomorrow" is a core value at Alliant Energy. The company strives to use resources wisely, care for the environment and continuously improve. Alliant Energy is focused on delivering affordable energy in a sustainable manner and supporting economic development in its service area. This is critical to making sure communities grow and remain vibrant into the future.

Highlights detailed in Alliant Energy's Corporate Sustainability Report include:

Near-term capital investments from 2019 through 2022, focusing primarily on adding renewables and distribution improvements

Two planned solar gardens adjacent to the company's newest natural gas-fired generating stations

Counties with existing wind farms, combined with those being built and developed, sharing an estimated average of $18 million a year in tax payments and utility-shared revenues by 2028

a year in tax payments and utility-shared revenues by 2028 Hiring a goat herd to eat invasive plants where using equipment would be a challenge and pesticides could impact the environment

Plans to install most new electric lines underground as well as burying those that need replacement or upgrade

English Farms and Upland Prairie wind farms earning Envision® Platinum ratings

Eighty-two percent annual landfill diversion rate achieved for large construction projects

Rebates to 315 residential and 15 non-residential customers for electric vehicle charging stations

Community investment of $7.4 million and nearly 90,000 volunteer hours in 2018, including $2 million for electric and heating bill assistance to families in need

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500 and trades under the symbol LNT. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified because they describe reducing carbon emissions, future capital investments, or contain words such as "plans," "estimated," or words of similar import. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Actual results could be affected by such factors as: state or federal regulatory or other government actions; ability to obtain adequate and timely rate relief to allow for, among other things, earning a return on rate base additions and the recovery of costs, including operating costs, transmission costs, environmental compliance and remediation costs, deferred expenditures, deferred tax assets, capital expenditures, and remaining costs related to EGUs that may be permanently closed; the impact to customer costs; the impact of customer- and third party-owned generation, including alternative electric suppliers, in our utility service territories on system reliability, operating expenses and customers' demand for electricity; the ability to utilize tax credits and net operating losses generated to date, and those that may be generated in the future, before they expire; future changes in environmental laws and regulations, including the Environmental Protection Agency's regulations for carbon dioxide emissions reductions from new and existing fossil-fueled electric generating units, and litigation associated with environmental requirements; current or future litigation, regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries that could impede the implementation of Alliant Energy's plans; Alliant Energy's continued access to capital markets on competitive terms and rates, and the actions of credit rating agencies; political conditions in Alliant Energy's service territories; and economic conditions in Alliant Energy's service territories.

These factors should be considered when evaluating the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof and Alliant Energy undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE Alliant Energy

Related Links

https://www.alliantenergy.com

