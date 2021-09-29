Alliant Energy joins Ameren-led coalition to expand electric vehicle charging across the Midwest

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest electric vehicle (EV) drivers can now travel even farther with an expanding charging network. In 2020, Ameren announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration among Midwest energy companies that committed in good faith to building a large, collaborative network of EV charging stations. Now the momentum continues, as Alliant Energy signs the Memorandum of Cooperation to further extend the network.

"Alliant Energy strives to be a leader in electrification initiatives and embraces innovative opportunities, like this one," said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company. "Collaborations such as these enhance our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities. Between our electric vehicle goal to have 100 percent of our active light-duty fleet vehicles electric by 2030 and now with our participation in the Midwest EV Charging Corridor Coalition, it's just one more way we are driving toward a more sustainable future that benefits everyone."

Today's announcement comes during the 11th annual National Drive Electric Week. A week that celebrates and draws attention to the pivotal role EVs and EV infrastructure have in creating a cleaner transportation future.

"It's no coincidence that today's announcement comes during National Drive Electric Week," said David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company. "We understand the critical need for more charging stations available at convenient locations. By signing on to this collaboration, we can help increase the EV infrastructure necessary to assure customers that they will be able to charge up no matter where they are driving. In the long-run our customers and the communities we serve all benefit from a cleaner energy future."

As of this month, there are two million EVs on U.S. roads. This number is expected to increase to 18.7 million by 2030. To meet the demand, an estimated 9.6 million public EV charging stations will be needed, but only about 100,000 stations are in service today. With an expanded charging network, EV drivers will be able to travel from Wisconsin to Texas, and many routes in between, with plenty of locations to recharge along the way.

"A key to increasing adoption of electric vehicles is to give motorists confidence that convenient charging stations will be available for travel throughout the Midwest," said Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. "Adding Alliant Energy to our coalition demonstrates that energy companies are united in our efforts to help prepare our customers for the transition to a cleaner and greener future."

"Just as we are transitioning to more clean energy to reduce carbon emissions, electric vehicles will be an important way for individuals and businesses to reduce their own impact on the environment," said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. "We welcome Alliant Energy, as they join Ameren and other energy companies in making it easier to drive EVs throughout the Midwest by enabling convenient access to charging."

Alliant Energy joins Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois, as well as eight other utilities, to help EV drivers travel the Midwest with confidence. Other participants include Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Duke-Indiana, Evergy, Liberty Utilities, MidAmerican Energy, Midwest Energy, and Oklahoma Gas and Electric. Together, these utilities serve customers across 11 states.

Ameren and Alliant Energy also have transportation fleet plans that include adoption of EVs. By 2030, both companies intend for 100% of their new light-duty vehicle purchases to be electric. In addition, Ameren will electrify 35% of its overall vehicle fleet, including light-duty, medium-duty, heavy-duty, forklifts and ATV/UTV by 2030.

Utility programs supporting the Memorandum of Cooperation are subject to regulatory approvals and aim to have the charging infrastructure in place by the end of 2022.

About Ameren Corporation

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service, as well as natural gas distribution service, while Ameren Missouri provides vertically integrated electric service, with generating capacity of approximately 10,100 megawatts, and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops regional electric transmission projects. For more information, visit Ameren.com, or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenCorp, Facebook.com/AmerenCorp, or LinkedIn.com/company/Ameren.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Editor's Note: Map of eleven-state charging network available here.

SOURCE Ameren Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ameren.com

