Alliant Energy releases Powering What's Next plan, accelerates renewable energy in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) announced today its Powering What's Next plan to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy for customers.

The plan highlights the company's five key areas of focus in helping customers and communities participate in a more sustainable, technology-intensive energy future: clean energy; customer choice; smarter energy use; community involvement and conversions to cleaner fuels. Customers and other stakeholders will be able to learn more about the approach through a new website at alliantenergy.com/poweringwhatsnext.

"We're accelerating our transition to a clean energy future and putting renewable energy to work for our customers," said John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO of Alliant Energy Corporation. "For more than 100 years, our mission has been to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy services. Powering What's Next is our purpose-driven approach to serving customers and strengthening communities, creating optimism for the future."

The first milestone of the plan includes Alliant Energy's announced expansion of its Wisconsin solar energy generation by up to 1,000 megawatts by the end of 2023. That's enough to power approximately 260,000 homes. The company is considering projects located throughout its Wisconsin service area. Changing economics, customer sustainability goals and better renewable technology are driving the acceleration.

The company will locate its first Wisconsin Community Solar project in Fond du Lac County and break ground in 2020. "By building new solar energy resources, we are contributing to a brighter future for our customers and the communities we serve," said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy -- Wisconsin. "We look forward to working with our employees and labor partners in the construction, operation and maintenance of our new clean energy investments."

Alliant Energy's Powering What's Next plan outlines the company's five key areas of focus in helping customers participate in a cleaner, technology-intensive energy future:

Clean Energy Blueprint

Alliant Energy has created a Clean Energy Blueprint for its Wisconsin customers. It provides the underlying analysis for accelerating the transition to renewable energy in a cost-effective way for customers. The Blueprint also includes plans for modernizing the grid through technology enhancements. The company will begin studies to develop its Clean Energy Blueprint for Iowa in January 2020 .





These programs allow customers to take advantage of budget-friendly billing options, move usage to off-peak times, and learn how to use appliance settings and smart home technologies to conserve energy.





Alliant Energy is now offering customers more options to rely solely on renewable energy. Customers can:

Participate in a customer-hosted, utility-owned solar panel program through roof leasing designed for medium-sized projects of ~200kw



Interconnect private solar panels to the power grid



Aggregate service for large customers with multiple accounts under a single renewable energy contract





Community involvement

Alliant Energy serves communities through economic development, foundation giving focused on education and family stability, and volunteer support. The company has 15 shovel-ready economic development parks across its service area, poised to bring new jobs and economic growth to each community.





Alliant Energy is helping customers make the switch and drive electric at home and at work. The company also helps commercial customers convert diesel applications to compressed natural gas, or CNG.

For more information visit: alliantenergy.com/poweringwhatsnext

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified because they include words such as "plans," and words of similar import. Statements that describe future renewable energy generation plans, proposed solar generation are also forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Actual results could be affected by such factors as: state regulatory actions which delay, prevent or alter the proposed plans, including rate recovery levels, returns on equity; the inability to obtain all necessary approvals; unsuccessful negotiations for the purchase of equipment and real estate to develop renewable energy generation; increased costs of equipment, commodities used in equipment, and real estate; unanticipated construction issues, delays or expenditures; failure of equipment and technology to perform as expected; current or future litigation, regulatory investigations, proceedings or inquiries that could impede the implementation of Alliant Energy's plans; political conditions in Alliant Energy's service territories; changes to Alliant Energy's access to capital markets; and economic conditions in Alliant Energy's service territory. These factors should be considered when evaluating the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof and Alliant Energy and Wisconsin Power and Light Company undertake no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company, based in Madison, Wis., provides service to 475,000 electric and 190,000 natural gas customers. The company's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

