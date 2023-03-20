Alliant International University Announces New Campus and School of Nursing & Health Sciences in Phoenix

Park Central campus to help meet Arizona's growing need for nurses

PHOENIX, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University announced it will expand to Phoenix with the launch of the new School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Located in the midtown property known as Park Central, the state-of-the-art campus will play a vital role in helping to meet demand for registered nurses in one of the nation's fastest-growing markets.

"Phoenix is a vibrant, fast-growing community with a critical need for registered nurses, and was simply a natural choice for Alliant's first expansion outside California," said Andy Vaughn, President & CEO of the Alliant International University System. "We look forward to helping meet this demand for nurses with our School of Nursing and Health Sciences, while helping train the next generation of culturally competent healthcare professionals to serve Arizona patients."

The School of Nursing and Health Sciences is Alliant's sixth and newest school. It will initially offer two programs: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and a direct-entry Master of Science in Nursing (MSN). Alliant is an accredited, professional-practice university with a history of academic excellence that stretches over a century. Existing graduate program offerings at five California-based campuses and online include psychology, education, business management, forensic studies, and law.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Alliant International University's new School of Nursing and Health Sciences to Phoenix," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "Alliant is a perfect fit for the iconic Park Central property, a growing hub for healthcare education, life sciences, and research. This is a great opportunity to expand quality postsecondary education in our community while helping meet the healthcare needs of families in Phoenix and across Arizona."

Alliant follows a model that pairs scholarship with practice. Students will achieve vital nursing competencies via small class sizes and the use of the latest technological tools, including simulation bays and clinical beds. Additionally, Alliant students will gain hands-on clinical experience through partnerships with Banner Health, the Arizona Department of Health Services, and other leading area hospitals and healthcare institutions. This innovative collaboration will serve students, patients, and the community.

"Like much of the country, Arizona faces the twin challenges of an aging population that requires greater healthcare at the same time a large portion of our nursing workforce approaches retirement," said Heidi Sanborn, President of the Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA) and a registered nurse with over two decades of experience. "Alliant International University is a welcome addition to Arizona to help meet our state's healthcare needs today and tomorrow."

On Thursday, March 30, Alliant will celebrate the grand opening of the new Phoenix campus and the School of Nursing and Health Sciences with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Grand Opening will include tours, medical simulations, and more.

