Alliant International University's School of Nursing & Health Sciences Launches New Nurse Executive Program

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University's School of Nursing & Health Sciences (SNHS) has announced the launch of the new Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Executive (MSN Nurse Executive) program.

As the healthcare landscape shifts, Alliant's forward-thinking approach caters to aspiring nurse leaders eager to bridge the impending leadership gap as many nurse execs, primarily from the baby boomer generation, approach retirement.

"Launching a new program in a school we recently established speaks to Alliant's commitment to addressing the changing needs in healthcare and education," says Andy Vaughn, President and CEO of Alliant International University. "This Nurse Executive program's unveiling underlines our belief in fostering leadership, and we are thrilled to witness its positive impacts on the nursing profession."

Delivered online, the program welcomes students from California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. Tailored to align with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) New Essentials for Advanced-Level Nursing Education and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders (AONL) Nurse Leader Competencies, the course content is both robust and relevant.

Dr. Sherrie Palmieri, DNP, MBA, RN, CNE, NPD-BC, the founding dean of SNHS, highlights the program's critical role, noting, "In today's dynamic healthcare environment, we need innovative nurse leaders equipped with both clinical and strategic expertise. This program doesn't just prepare nurses for leadership roles – it grooms them to shape the future of nursing and ensure its continued growth."

Compared to others, this program is uniquely designed to prepare students for certifications for nurse leaders and executives. Although these certifications are not a requirement, Alliant believes they are a differentiator when looking to promote, and demonstrate having core competencies. The program also includes a variety of seminars and courses, including health politics and policy, the nursing workforce, patient safety and quality, healthcare finance, and more.

