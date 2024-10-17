Alliant International University's School of Nursing & Health Sciences Launches Occupational Therapy Program

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University's School of Nursing and Health Sciences today announced the launch of its new Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) program. This graduate-level, hybrid MOT program is designed to prepare aspiring occupational therapists to become culturally conscious practitioners through a unique occupation and skills-based approach, equipping them to serve their clients and communities.

"We are excited to expand our School of Nursing and Health Sciences with the introduction of our new MOT program, which aims to cultivate practice-ready occupational therapists who are critical thinkers, problem solvers, and dedicated to advancing health outcomes through client-centered interventions," says Adele Breen-Franklin, Program Director. "As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, this program is a direct response to meet the growing demand for this profession."

The MOT program at Alliant consists of online and weekly on-campus classes and labs, and one week of fieldwork every semester. The curriculum is centered on occupation, integrating active, learning-centered teaching to promote professional and clinical reasoning, reflection, evidence use, and integrating professional values, ethics, and theories.

"It is truly exhilarating to be part of a transformative movement in modern healthcare, and we are committed to preparing our students to enter the field with confidence and capability," said Andy Vaughn, President and CEO of Alliant International University. "With our innovative programs like the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, Direct Entry and Nurse Executive, as well as our upcoming MOT program, we are leveraging the proven success of our scholarship paired with practice model, ensuring our graduates are ready to lead the future of healthcare."

Serving the San Diego community for over 50 years, the program will held at Alliant University's main campus in San Diego, near Scripps Ranch. The program will be housed within a brand new facility, where students will receive an immersion-based education with a simulated acute care space, a fully functional apartment, and a pediatric lab with sensory items such as a rock-climbing wall, ball pit, and more.

For more information on the MOT program and Alliant International University, please visit alliant.edu . The inaugural class will commence in Fall 2025.

