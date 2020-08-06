Alliant Networks acquires 4G Underground Construction, LLC

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Networks, Inc., a leading telecommunications construction and integration company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 4G Underground Construction, LLC, a civil engineering company specializing in underground boring, excavation and utility services.

The acquisition of 4G Underground, currently based in Menifee, CA, further increases Alliant Networks ability to participate in the massive 5G network upgrade, allowing the company to offer additional critical services to tower owners and its key end customers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and most recently DISH Network Corporation. "The combination of our complementary services and experience will provide our customers with a simpler and more cost-effective approach. By keeping it simple and adding to our current in-house capabilities, Alliant Networks will manage the overall end-to-end quality and delivery of our builds," said John Kelly, President and CEO of Alliant Networks. "This acquisition is also expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase our market share," added Jeremy Noland, Vice President of Operations for Alliant Networks.

"A partnership was formed with 4G Underground to help Alliant Networks broaden its ability to allow complete focus to the many aspects of the build from the initial construction start through integration and optimization completion," commented Kyle Claveau, President, 4G Underground, LLC. "Our underground construction and engineering services will allow Alliant a greater ability to ensure competitiveness while maintaining profitability."

Alliant Networks will continue to support 4G Underground's existing contracts and customers, while leveraging its reputation and experience to provide "end-to-end services" to its existing customers.

ABOUT ALLIANT NETWORKS

Privately held and headquartered in Temecula, California, Alliant Networks, Inc., is a multi-licensed general engineering contractor that preforms a complete lifecycle of communication services for public and private infrastructure providers.

Alliant Networks and its team have been involved in some of the largest and most complex infrastructure construction projects and upgrades across the US. Our vast knowledge of current market condition our comprehensive understanding of the client we serve, as well as the ability to effectively manage people, projects all while proactively identifying challenges to current and potential projects, makes Alliant Networks who we are today.

For more information please contact:

Leesa Crippen [email protected]

800-565-8085 Ext. 106 www.AlliantNetworks.com

SOURCE Alliant Networks

Related Links

https://www.alliantnetworks.com

