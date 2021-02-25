Alliant Strategic Development Appoints Scott Nakaatari as Vice President of LIHTC Development

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Strategic Development (ASD), a real estate development and investment firm focused on mixed-income, market-rate workforce and affordable housing, is pleased to announce that Scott Nakaatari has joined the firm as Vice President of Development for Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) initiatives.

With over a decade of LIHTC development, financing and project management experience, Scott brings a deep and nuanced understanding of LIHTC tax credit equity and soft financing, and the distinct intricacies of financing and managing affordable multi-family, special needs and senior housing projects.

Scott joins ASD from Meta Housing Corporation, where he was responsible for managing structured and procured LIHTC tax credit equity and strategic soft financing for a variety of affordable multi housing projects. Scott received his Master of Business Administration at the Walter Haas School of Business from University of California in Berkeley, CA.

"The experience and knowledge Scott brings to the Alliant Strategic family cannot be understated – we are thrilled to have him join the ASD team," says Eddie Lorin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alliant Strategic Development. "His passion and commitment to developing safe, quality affordable and workforce housing for Americans aligns perfectly with our core values and ESG principles."

About Alliant Strategic Development:

Alliant Strategic Development is an affiliate of Alliant Capital. Led by an experienced team of socially conscious, results oriented multifamily real estate professionals with an average of 25 years of real estate investing experience, our executives have collectively built a portfolio of over 1,000 affordable housing communities and have provided homes for over 400,000 families nationwide.

About Alliant Capital:

The Alliant Company is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable multifamily rental housing. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With a dedicated team of experienced commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services. We deliver rock-solid expertise with an innovative perspective.

