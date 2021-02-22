Alliant Strategic Investments Releases 2021 Impact Report

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Strategic Investments (ASI), a multifamily real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and preservation of quality affordable and workforce housing communities, today released its 2021 Impact Report. The report outlines the firm's process for impacting lives through housing, as well as future opportunities for impact growth, strategies and management.

The report analyzes both the current state of the supply of affordable housing in the country, as well as how ASI's activities in 2020 and beyond provides safe, affordable housing to those who need it.

ASI's broader impact goals focus on improvement in the following key areas within their existing and planned future communities, in alignment with the firm's own commitment to the core tenets of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment:

Enhanced resident services, including education, finance, safety, wellness and community programming

Expanded data and insights, including tracking and reporting of progress on Impact initiatives

Socially Responsible partnerships, focusing on connecting and working with like-minded organizations, investors and authorities to further ASI's Impact Strategy

Diversity and Inclusion, including efforts to work with historically underutilized diverse businesses and organizations

Sustainable development and amenities, including LEED certified building practices, solar and renewable power, and energy efficient appliances

The report also features a selection of some of the organizations ASI works with to achieve these goals, including Portfolio Resident Services, JFS and HAPI; all female and diversely owned and led organizations that reflect the firm's own commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"Our investment in the preservation and enhancement of affordable housing properties is indicative of our commitment to sustainable, impactful communities, and we take great pride in that work," says Russel Ginise, President of Alliant Strategic Investments. "We hope this report will be a valuable resource for leaders, policymakers and supporters of affordable housing, and that it may help drive the next generation of affordable housing research and development."

To review the report in its entirety, click here.

Alliant Strategic Investments (ASI) is a multifamily real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and preservation of affordable and workforce housing communities in diverse markets throughout the U.S. Our socially responsible, multifamily investments directly and positively impact the daily lives of our residents.

The Alliant Company is a leading tax credit (LIHTC) firm focused on providing tax credit syndication for the development and financing of affordable multifamily rental housing. Founded in 1997 to assist in America's critical need for affordable housing, today Alliant is among the nation's top syndicators and has an unparalleled track record of success. With a dedicated team of experienced commercial real estate, asset management, legal and tax professionals, Alliant provides the highest level of fully integrated real estate and investment support services. We deliver rock-solid expertise with an innovative perspective.

