alliantgroup Acquires R&D Tax Credit Advisory Firm ForrestBrown

"We are proud of our passion and commitment to job creation and support for innovation," said Dhaval Jadav, alliantgroup CEO. "Combining ForrestBrown with alliantgroup is a great step towards further promoting innovation, job growth, and STEM education. We are excited about the value-add this brings for alliantgroup's U.S. clients with a U.K. presence and vice versa."

With this acquisition, ForrestBrown becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of alliantgroup. The ForrestBrown brand, all 63 employees and growing U.K. headquarters will be retained. Over the past five years, ForrestBrown has doubled in size each year.

"Our relationship with alliantgroup will enable us to continue to grow without compromising the high standards we have established, our absolute commitment to superior client service and investment in our employees. Our friends at alliantgroup share in those values.," said Simon Brown, managing director and founder of ForrestBrown. "By leveraging alliantgroup's scale and resources, we will be able to move faster and with more impact. I am confident that our new affiliation will make us better as a business and result in enhanced service for our clients."

About alliantgroup

alliantgroup 's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the CPA firms that advise them take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available to them. Our government has legislated these powerful incentive programs to help businesses grow and successfully compete both in the U.S. and abroad. We are proud to have helped over 12,000 businesses claim more than $6 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country including New York, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Sacramento, Indianapolis and Washington, D.C. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ForrestBrown

ForrestBrown is an award-winning firm of chartered tax advisers specializing exclusively in R&D tax credits. Established in 2013 by entrepreneur Simon Brown CTA, ForrestBrown is headquartered in Bristol, U.K. and was recognized as the 'best independent consultancy firm' by the Taxation Awards. ForrestBrown serves thousands of innovative U.K. businesses across all sectors and last year delivered more than £75 million for its clients.

For more information, contact:

Sard Verbinnen & Co

Frances Jeter, fjeter@sardverb.com, Kelly Kimberly, kkimberly@sardverb.com

+1.832.680.5120

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliantgroup-acquires-rd-tax-credit-advisory-firm-forrestbrown-300618177.html

SOURCE alliantgroup

Related Links

https://www.alliantgroup.com

