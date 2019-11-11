alliantgroup and CEO Dhaval Jadav Host a Think Tank: The Frontlines of Innovation

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup, focused on strengthening American businesses by helping them reinvest in innovation and job growth, hosted former and current congressional members, state officials, U.S. business leaders, industry association leaders, CPA partners and business advisors at their Houston headquarters this past week for a two-day conference on technology, growth, legislation and cybersecurity. The aim of the event was to engage leaders in a dialogue about growing and protecting U.S. businesses, jobs and innovation.

The summit featured panels, presentations and legislative updates on some of the most pressing issues facing U.S. businesses today. These issues include growing a business enterprise in the 21st century; hiring, training and retaining technical talent in the U.S.; and protecting mid-market businesses against cybersecurity threats.

In its effort to encourage the next generation of STEM talent, alliantgroup has adopted classrooms in its own backyard to mentor students on STEM careers; encouraged and funded programs where students get hands-on experience in STEM-related initiatives and experiments that help their community; and funds scholarships for students pursuing degrees in STEM. Fifteen of these scholarships were presented at the summit where winning students, escorted by their parents, were presented with $10,000 checks from alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav.

"What alliantgroup does in adopting classrooms and robotics teams is probably the best way to engage the future in getting them excited about STEM," encouraged Rick White, former U.S. Congressman and former CEO of TechNet, during a panel on acquiring and keeping technical talent in the U.S.

"For me this is one of the favorite parts of my job," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav as he presented the scholarship winners with their checks. "Investing in these youth and encouraging them to pursue STEM fields is part of our mission."

The summit closed out with a roundtable hosted by Congressman Kevin Brady, the U.S. Representative serving Texas' 8th congressional district since 1997. Brady, who is pro-small business, also served on the Ways and Means Committee which has jurisdiction over taxes, health care, Social Security, Medicare, international trade and welfare. Congressman Brady recently helped pass the most sweeping reform to the Tax Code in more than 30 years, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Joining Brady were former U.S. congressmen Joe Crowley, Harold Ford Jr. and Rick Lazio.

"We've changed the trajectory of the U.S. economy," said Congressman Kevin Brady. "You see that growth right now, it's still almost 50 percent higher than the early projections before tax reform. I'm even more excited about the wage growth. Wages are going up faster for the construction line workers than for their supervisors. And, it's going up faster for women and minorities than it is for others for the first time in history."

Joining more than 70 alliantgroup clients were other key panelists and attendees including former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns; former Alabama Governor Bob Riley; former Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Dean Zerbe; former counsel to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee Dawn Levy O'Donnell; former IRS Commissioners Mark W. Everson, Steven Miller and Kathy Petronchak; former COO of Grant Thornton, Jim Brady; and former CEO of Deloitte Italy, Frank Tirelli.

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them to take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Orange County, Sacramento, Washington, D.C and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

George Morgan

george.morgan@alliantgroup.com

713-552-5434

SOURCE alliantgroup

Related Links

https://www.alliantgroup.com

