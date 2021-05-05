alliantgroup Announces the 2021 HISD Elementary Science Teacher Award Winner

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year where educators have been challenged to the extreme, alliantgroup is thrilled to partner for the third year with the Houston Independent School District to announce that Whitnee Boston of Gregory-Lincoln Education Center is 2021's Elementary Science Teacher of the Year.

Judging took place on May 4, 2021 virtually and at alliantgroup's national headquarters. This award, in partnership with the Houston Independent School District, is in its third year and was created to reward local teachers who are increasing student achievement and engagement through innovative lesson plans that emphasize the importance and intrigue of science. This award is just one of the many educational initiatives that alliantgroup is involved in as part of its continuing efforts to promote the importance of STEM education.

Even more challenging in a year where some teaching had to be remote, each finalist was chosen based on the innovative teaching methods they are using to get their students engaged and interested in the field of science. The finalists were chosen by HISD based on their implementation of a uniquely innovative lesson plan that effectively immerses their students in STEM fields. One finalist was chosen from each of the six Houston ISD regions.

"I am always so impressed and inspired by these teachers and how they share their passion for science with their students," said alliantgroup CEO, Dhaval Jadav. "In this difficult year, these teachers had to go the extra mile to teach and engage their students in lessons that usually require such hands-on learning. I truly commend them."

"Thank you so much, I am truly humbled because each and every teacher on this panel, I'm like in awe. You guys taught me so much, I look to you guys, you guys are amazing," said winning teacher Whitnee Boston.

These teachers will all be recognized not only with the cash prizes, but also media spots to highlight their commendable work. The grand prize winner of the alliantgroup Houston ISD Elementary Science Teacher Award was selected by an esteemed group of judges to include William T. Harris, Space Center Houston CEO; Jacquie Baly, Director at Governor Greg Abbott's University Research Initiative Board, University of Houston professor; Heidi Heitkamp, alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board Member and Former North Dakota Senator; Tony Canales, Telemundo General Manager; and Sharron Melton, CW39 Anchor.

The five finalists will receive a cash award of $1,300 as well as $500 for their classrooms. The grand prize winner, Ms. Boston, will receive a cash prize of $3,500 as well as $500 for her classroom.

The other five amazing finalists were:

Mahrukh Naim Paige Elementary School Rebecca Munn Shadowbriar Elementary School Andrea Jaime Roosevelt Elementary School Ildemaro Gonzalez Northline Elementary School Sara Rodriguez Shearn Elementary School

The alliantgroup Elementary Science Teacher Award was created to reward local teachers who are increasing student achievement and engagement through innovative lesson plans that emphasize both the importance and fun aspects of science. For more information on the 2021 Elementary Science Teacher Award, as well as alliantgroup's other education initiatives, please visit alliantgroup.com.

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 18,000 businesses claim more than $10 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

