alliantgroup CEO and Space Center Houston Board of Directors member, Dhaval Jadav, Applauds All-Civilian Spaceflight

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup, a management consulting company, has a strong history of strengthening American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. alliantgroup's CEO, Dhaval Jadav, has always had a passion for STEM education, American innovation and space exploration. Innovation and STEM are driving factors in alliantgroup's mission. And, space exploration is also part of the mix, even more so with Jadav's appointment to the Space Center Houston board last year.

alliantgroup focuses on small and medium-sized businesses, helping them to take full advantage of existing government incentives to further invest back into their business. Jadav is a strong advocate for smaller businesses, knowing they are the backbone of American innovation and job growth. To-date, alliantgroup has helped more than 20,000 businesses realize $13 billion in government incentives.

Jadav and alliantgroup are raising awareness about existing government incentives such as the Research & Development Tax Credit, the Employee Retention Credit, 179D and many more. These incentives have been invaluable in supporting business that have struggled to survive during the pandemic. During the Covid-19 crisis alone, alliantgroup has helped more than 11,000 companies save nearly $3 billion.

"The spirit of exploration we've seen with spaceflight in recent months is so exciting. Watching these great strides for innovation and America is why I am so passionate about STEM education and American entrepreneurism. And, it's why I am so honored to be on the board for Space Center Houston," shared Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup.

In addition to being a Space Center Houston board member, Jadav regularly hosts conversations to engage and activate business leaders, policymakers and communities to promote and invest in STEM. He recently hosted a conversation at alliantgroup's Houston headquarters to discuss innovations in space exploration and the role of robotics and AI in the space industry's progress. The panel of speakers also included William Harris, CEO of Space Center Houston and Robert Ambrose, a space robotics expert.

"I am so excited about the progress we've made on this front in the U.S. But for me, It's much bigger than space. NASA has been making investments in software, robotics and simulation since the 60s. Think about the innovation we see here on Earth as a result of that investment: self-driving cars, drones delivering food. It's really humbling to think about what's possible and how it's progressed in a relatively short amount of time," said Dr. Robert Ambrose, Professor and holder of the J. Mike Walker '66 Chair in Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University.

alliantgroup is a management and tax consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 18,000 businesses claim more than $10 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

SOURCE alliantgroup

Related Links

http://www.alliantgroup.com

