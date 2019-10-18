alliantgroup Expands Alliant Cybersecurity, Comprehensive Cybersecurity Consultancy, to Washington D.C.

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Cybersecurity, an alliantgroup company, a comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy which provides unique data security and risk management needs to mid-market businesses and professional services firms today announced its expansion into the Washington D.C. area. Headquartered in Houston, TX, other expanded locations also include Orange County, CA and New York City, NY.

Leveraging the experience of our reputable authorities in the areas of cybersecurity, legislative policy and professional services, Alliant Cybersecurity offers a team that provides tailored data security and risk management solutions for our clients. The team is led by the following:

Frank Tirelli , Alliant Cybersecurity's Vice Chairman of Professional Services, former Deloitte Vice Chairman

, Alliant Cybersecurity's Vice Chairman of Professional Services, former Vice Chairman Rick Lazio , Alliant Cybersecurity Senior Vice President, former U.S. Congressman

, Alliant Cybersecurity Senior Vice President, former U.S. Congressman Jon Murphy , Alliant Cybersecurity Vice President, long-time IT risk management consultant

, Alliant Cybersecurity Vice President, long-time IT risk management consultant Rizwan Virani , Alliant Cybersecurity President

, Alliant Cybersecurity President Dhaval Jadav , Alliant Cybersecurity CEO

"Alliant Cybersecurity was formed to expressly cater to the needs of mid-size businesses and professional services firms. Cybersecurity is not something that just large corporations and financial institutions must worry about. This has become a prominent issue for those outside the Fortune 1000 whose businesses would be crippled by a breach," said Virani. "Many of our alliantgroup clients saw our bench of expertise on cybersecurity and approached us in the natural progression to ensuring the success of their business. This company was born out of our own learnings and best practices to give peace of mind to the mid-market which we serve, know well, and are acutely aware that it has been underserved on this front."

Alliant Cybersecurity recognizes the challenges mid-market businesses have in identifying a solutions provider to meet their unique data security and operational needs. Alliant Cybersecurity's blend of in-house technical talent and expertise in the areas of professional services, risk management and legislative policy initiated the formation of the full-service consultancy.

"Major data breaches and other damaging cyberattacks occur daily, with nearly half aimed at small and medium sized businesses," said Tirelli. "Because our parent company, alliantgroup, is focused on this market, we are keenly aware of that market's needs and have created an expansive suite of services to ensure our clients' most important information remains protected so that these owners can have peace of mind and focus on growing their business."

Alliant Cybersecurity works with an organization's leadership to implement a range of cybersecurity measures. The comprehensive suite of services includes cyber risk and resilience reviews; cybersecurity training and awareness programs; developing operational policies and procedures for data security, privacy and compliance; and the implementation of a virtual CISO to help define and execute an overall cybersecurity strategy.

"It takes a precise mix of skillsets to know the right technology and response protocols, to stay up-to-date on the latest regulations and to ensure the security of your data," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO for alliantgroup and Alliant Cybersecurity. "We've put together the right mix of expertise to cover all the bases for mid-market businesses and professional services firms."

Alliant Cybersecurity, an alliantgroup company, is committed to providing world-class digital protection to middle market businesses and professional services firms. As seasoned veterans with decades of industry experience, the company's leadership team is recognized as thought leaders within the areas of cybersecurity, professional services and legislation. Led by former Deloitte Vice Chairman Frank Tirelli, former U.S. Congressman Rick Lazio and long-time technology and operations executives Rizwan Virani and Jon Murphy, the company provides tailored solutions to the middle market, offering peace of mind for the clients and customers they serve.

