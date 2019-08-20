alliantgroup Hosts First "Helping Houston Mixer" Event to Celebrate Partners and Clients

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav hosted the firm's first ever "Helping Houston Mixer" to celebrate the efforts of alliantgroup's non-profit and education partners, as well as the company's clients and friends.

During the event, alliantgroup's esteemed guests were able to share stories detailing the amazing work their organizations are doing to help better the Houston community.

The event featured non-profit guests including Kids' Meals, Girlstart, Comp-U-Dopt and Girls Empowerment Network. Each organization was able to share their mission and connect with other Houston philanthropies to collaborate and discuss continued partnerships.

"This event is such an amazing way to bring together our amazing Houston partners who are working hard each day to make our city better," said Jadav. "Each one of these groups is an extremely important member of the alliantgroup family, and I'm so excited to see where these relationships take us in the years to come."

The recipients of alliantgroup's "Greater Houston Area STEM Scholarship" were also recognized during the event. These students graduated from a Greater Houston Area high school and each received a $5,000 scholarship to help them pursue a degree in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics) field.

The winners of the "Greater Houston Area Stem Scholarship" included:

Andrew Li , Bellaire High School

, Ruben Marroquin , East Early College High School

, East Early College High School Nicole Mut, Lamar High School

Olivia Tran , Harmony School of Innovation in Sugar Land

"These students truly exemplify the dedication, passion and drive that we need to push America's STEM education system forward. I'm confident that each one of these individuals has an amazing future in store," said Jadav.

Leaders from the Bellaire High School Aquatic Science Program also took part in the event and were able to speak about the program's Post-Hurricane Harvey Water Quality Study that involves more than 300 students and was recently funded by alliantgroup with a $10,000 grant.

Representatives from Houston ISD, Alief ISD, Harmony Public Schools, Pro-Vision Academy and University of Houston-Downtown were also in attendance to share upcoming partnerships, events and ways they are continuing to support students throughout Houston.

Other incredible guests of the inaugural "Helping Houston Mixer" included:

Patricia Buchanan , Telemundo

, Telemundo Kim Padgett , The Padgett Group

, The Padgett Group Jayson Link , Complete System Fabrication

, Complete System Fabrication Sergio Hernandez , The Office of Texas State Senator Carol Alvarado

, The Office of Texas State Senator Phil Sommers , Reliable EDM

, Reliable EDM Beth Harp , Kids' Meals

, Kids' Meals Tamara Hudgins , Girlstart

, Girlstart Toni Rios , Comp-U-Dopt

, Comp-U-Dopt Quitman Smith , Paylocity

, Paylocity Gabriela Smith , Big State Construction

alliantgroup's Blue Heart Fund is focused on giving back to the community and fostering STEM education across the nation. Along with fundraising for various philanthropic endeavors and promoting STEM education for K-12 students, our Blue Heart Fund offers generous STEM-based scholarships to students pursuing a career in the field.

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them to take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Orange County, Sacramento, Washington, D.C and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

