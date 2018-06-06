alliantgroup Named Healthiest Employer by the Houston Business Journal

"Investing in our employees has always been our firm's number one priority and that entails making sure our people are healthy in both body and mind. Our company will always remain committed to the well-being of our professionals," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "It is an absolute honor to be recognized for our firm's all-out commitment to corporate wellness."

The rankings and scores for the HBJ's Healthiest Employers were established by Healthiest Employers LLC and take into account a number of specific offerings at the firm. In addition to offering its employees access to the firm's onsite gym (a facility that is equipped with spin bikes, cardio and weightlifting equipment and Pilates machines), alliantgroup has developed a comprehensive wellness program designed to promote a healthy lifestyle among its employees. The company hosts daily yoga and Pilates classes at the office as well as offsite wellness events such as yoga and workouts in the park. The firm also has a 5k team that more than 25 percent of the office participates in monthly.

In addition to the gym and scheduled wellness events, the firm focuses on ensuring its professionals are making informed dietary and lifestyle choices. The company has a fully stocked health foods cafe and periodically offers healthy cooking classes. The firm's Wellness Director sends out daily email reminders on making smart dietary choices and even worked with alliantgroup's IT department to create a mobile app device that can link to common fitness trackers such as Apple Watches and Fitbits. The mobile app can track nutrition input and rewards healthy habits such as taking the stairs.

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 12,000 businesses claim more than $6 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including New York, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C and London and Bristol in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliantgroup-named-healthiest-employer-by-the-houston-business-journal-300661219.html

SOURCE alliantgroup

Related Links

http://www.alliantgroup.com

