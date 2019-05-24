alliantgroup Named Houston Business Journal's "Healthiest Employer of 2019", Wins Award for Second Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Houston Business Journal's Healthiest Employer for 2019, the second year in a row it has been honored with the award.

The Houston Business Journal awarded alliantgroup the honor in the "small and medium businesses" category during a breakfast ceremony on May 23 at the Marriot Marquis in Houston.

To qualify for the award, the nominated companies were required to show how they go above and beyond in their promotion and support of both healthy work environments and lifestyles for their employees.

A total of 38 companies in three categories were recognized after having taken an extensive survey that assessed the nominees on the company's culture and leadership commitment, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, as well as reporting and analysis.

alliantgroup Wellness Director Melanie Baxter and Wellness Associate Taylor Combes were on hand to receive the award.

"Our job is so much more than wellness," said Baxter. "Our job is to ensure that our professionals are the happiest and healthiest they can possibly be, and getting an award for that is beyond fulfilling."

alliantgroup's first-place award was followed by Sense Corp. in St. Louis, and then Houston-based companies Sun Coast Resources Inc., King Ranch Inc. and MetroNational Corp. The award was also highlighted in the May 24 edition of the Houston Business Journal.

"It's so great to be recognized as a 'Healthiest Employer' for so many reasons," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "It not only reinforces our belief that a healthier workforce leads to more productive and happier professionals, but also shows us that our efforts to offer incentives like our world-class gym, nutritional lunch options and exercise classes really do make a meaningful difference."

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them to take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Orange County, Sacramento, Washington, D.C and Bristol and London in the U.K.

