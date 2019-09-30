alliantgroup Partners with Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce for STEAM Town USA After School Program

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup has partnered with the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce for an after school program to help local elementary school girls become better exposed to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) fields.

STEAM Town USA is an after school program that will help increase awareness of the STEAM fields for third graders in the greater Houston area. The goal of the program, which has graduated more than 600 girls since its inception, is to help these students improve their grades, overall graduation rates and the chances of pursuing a STEAM career.

"Programs like STEAM Town USA are crucial to helping the United States remain a powerhouse of innovation," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "Getting students involved with STEAM fields at a young age is critical to helping close the technical skills gap in our country, and further strengthen our economic prowess."

alliantgroup will be teaching two-hour STEAM lessons to third grade students at Woodson Elementary School once a month until the program concludes in May with a showcase. alliantgroup Corporate Citizenship Director Casey Curry and alliantgroup Corporate Citizenship Manager Dorina Carrillo-Gamboa will be attending these lessons on a monthly basis and will be accompanied by an alliantgroup volunteer during each visit.

"Being able to help these young students understand the importance of STEAM subjects and have the opportunity to engage with our alliantgroup family in a meaningful way has been so amazing for me to be a part on a personal level," said Curry. "As someone who spent their career as a meteorologist at several top-tier news outlets, I know first-hand the importance of young girls being mentored in STEAM. For me, partnering with STEAM Town USA has absolutely brought things full-circle."

Born from the alliantgroup's mission of education and awareness, the firm's Blue Heart Fund is a non-profit charity focused on giving back to the community and fostering STEM education across the nation. Along with fundraising for various philanthropic endeavors and promoting STEM education in K-12 schools, the Blue Heart Fund offers generous STEM-based scholarships to students pursuing a career in the field. The Blue Heart Fund is a non-profit organization sponsored by alliantgroup. For more information about alliantgroup and/or The Blue Heart Fund, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

