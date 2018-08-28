alliantgroup to Host Online Presentation for the Software and Information Technology Industries

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 30th, alliantgroup will be hosting a special online presentation at 12 pm CT to answer questions submitted by clients and business owners regarding the Research & Development Tax Credit as it pertains to the software and information technology industries.

The presenters will be alliantgroup Managing Director Tracy Lustyan, a government incentive expert who has helped over 900 businesses acquire over $380 million in tax credits and incentives, and alliantgroup's Software & Technology Practice Leader Margorie McLenan, who has led the firm's efforts in successfully recirculating over $251 million back into the U.S. software and technology industries.

Conducted in an engaging and conversational format, this alliantgroup Frequently Asked Questions presentation will focus on how companies within the software and information technology sectors can receive generous tax breaks as a result of many of their daily projects and activities.

"The software and IT industries are among the fastest growing in the world," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "With our mission being one of education and awareness, we are committed to positioning ourselves as a resource for all emerging industries—big or small."

Click here to register for the presentation.

