For reasons ranging from a lack of general awareness of the credit to popular misconceptions regarding its intent, the R&D Tax Credit remains widely underutilized by companies spanning a range of industries. During this webinar, Showalter will answer a number of the most common questions alliantgroup has received over the years in regards to the credit as well as debunk a number of common misconceptions that have caused companies to self-censor in the past. The webinar will also explore the various taxpayer-friendly changes that have been implemented and expanded access to the credit in recent years.

"Whether you have never heard of the R&D Tax Credit or have claimed the credit in the past, I would highly encourage business executives to attend this webinar," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "The R&D Tax Credit remains one of the best avenues for businesses to add value to their bottom-line, generating the added savings need for company-wide reinvestment."

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them to take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 12,000 businesses claim more than $6 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including New York, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C and London and Bristol in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliantgroup-to-host-webinar-on-underutilized-tax-incentive-300673767.html

SOURCE alliantgroup

Related Links

http://www.alliantgroup.com

