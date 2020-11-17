alliantgroup Welcomes Award-Winning Science Teacher, Deirdre Ricketts, to Strategic Advisory Board

Born in New York City to parents who immigrated from the Caribbean, Deirdre grew up in Houston and went to the University of Texas at Austin. Her parents promoted education, moral values and a solid work ethic. These paired with her passion for science and STEAM, specifically ensuring equity in STEAM education, have led to Deirdre's teaching motto: "The World is Your Laboratory!"

"I strongly believe that our future depends on creating inquisitive learners who are excited by STEAM and are poised to be our next generation of problem solvers and inventors," said Ricketts. "alliantgroup has made this their mission as well and I am honored to join the advisory board to further the cause together."

Deirdre Ricketts joins alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board whose members – all renowned experts in their fields and top business minds – bring their unique experience and expertise to the table providing invaluable service and key insights to clients. Many of alliantgroup's clients, across a multitude of industries, struggle with finding and retaining STEM talent, and are committed to working together to find sustainable and replicable solutions.

"Teachers are the key to opening doors for students and showing them what is possible," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "We want to keep pushing the U.S. to the front of the pack when it comes to STEM because it is crucial for our future success. Teachers like Deirdre are leading the charge in making the U.S. a STEM powerhouse once again!"

