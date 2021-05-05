alliantgroup Welcomes Former IRS Small Business Commissioner Eric Hylton as Firm's Newest National Director

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce the addition of Eric Hylton as the tax and management consulting firm's National Director of Compliance. Hylton comes to alliantgroup from the Internal Revenue Service where he spent 30 years culminating in his appointment as Commissioner of the Small Business and Self-Employed Division.

Hylton held several prominent positions at the IRS, including serving as Deputy of the Criminal Investigation Division and as CI's head of International Operations. He will use his years of experience at the IRS to assist alliantgroup's clients as an ambassador for U.S. small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and in helping others become tax compliant.

"Our team is incredibly fortunate to have Eric join the alliantgroup family," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "His executive leadership experience at the IRS and his deep understanding of what American small businesses need to be aware of from a tax perspective will take our already best in class client service to an even higher level."

In his most recent role as IRS Commissioner, Small Business/ Self-Employed Division, Hylton oversaw a nationwide staff of approximately 20,000 employees who were responsible for taxpayer programs and services that directly impacted American SMBs. As alliantgroup's National Director of Compliance, Hylton will be offering his unique expertise to help U.S. businesses claim tax incentives and garner access to capital that will help their company innovate and compete at a higher degree.

"I'm incredibly excited to leverage my expertise acquired at the IRS to help America's small businesses understand what tax incentives are available to them while ensuring our team approaches our client work with an eye towards compliance and the agency's current practices," said Hylton.

Hylton will also be joining the leadership team of alliantNational where he will use his tax enforcement experience to advise clients on tax planning and controversy matters ranging from criminal tax matters, cryptocurrency compliance, international taxation, as well as audit defense.

"It's an honor to have Eric join the alliantNational team," said Steve Miller, alliantNational's National Director of Tax. "I worked with Eric at the IRS and his integrity and knowledge will assist our clients across all compliance concerns, including our utilizing his unique talents and experience with regard to corporate investigations and taxpayer fraud, as well as his knowledge of current tax controversy matters such as issues surrounding cryptocurrency."

Prior to Hylton being appointed as an agency commissioner, he also served for several years as both the Deputy Chief and the Executive Director of International Operations for the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. Hylton's experience overseeing a staff of approximately 3,500 employees, including 2,300 special agents around the globe, will be leveraged to help alliantNational's client base navigate the often complex world of tax controversy work.

"Eric has a vast amount of experience dealing with some of the most significant investigations of financial crimes involving money laundering, bribery, terrorist financing, and cyber-crimes," said Dean Zerbe, alliantgroup's National Managing Director. "We are very thankful to have Eric as a part of our team and are excited to see the wealth of knowledge he will bring to our firm put to use for the benefit of our clients and their rights as taxpayers."

alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them, and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information, visit alliantgroup and engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE alliantgroup

Related Links

http://www.alliantgroup.com

