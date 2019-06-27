alliantgroup Welcomes Former U.S. Congressman Joe Crowley to Strategic Advisory Board

HOUSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce the addition of former U.S. Congressman Joe Crowley to the firm's Strategic Advisory Board.

Crowley was first elected in 1998 and represented New York's 7th and 14th Districts during his tenure in Congress. He served on the House Ways and Means Committee and became Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus in 2017, making him the fourth highest leader among House Democrats at the time.

"Joining alliantgroup, and having the opportunity to stand behind the firm's core mission of helping American businesses, is simply an honor," said Crowley. "I'm looking forward to helping the firm create opportunities for U.S. businesses to not just grow, but thrive in their respective marketplace."

During his time in Congress, Crowley pushed to make the Bronx-Queens community more prosperous. In 2002, he established the "Crime Stoppers" program to support local organizations that were working to reduce crime and improve the quality of life within his district. The program has delivered more than $1 million in federal funding to the Bronx-Queens community for graffiti cleanup, after-school programming and civic patrol efforts.

He also championed policies such as increasing federal support for "Head Start" and other pre-kindergarten programs as well as maintaining critical financial aid programs, including Pell Grants, to ensure that more students can afford a college education. He is a staunch advocate for improving economic opportunity and, during his time as a Congressman, worked tirelessly to increase access to public education.

"Having Congressman Crowley join the alliantgroup family is so incredibly exciting. His passion for economic development and educational initiatives alone make him a fantastic fit with our firm," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "I look forward to introducing the Congressman to our team and watching how his knowledge and experiences can strengthen the way our company helps American businesses."

alliantgroup's mission is one of education and awareness—we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them to take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by the government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 16,000 businesses claim more than $8 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Orange County, Sacramento, Washington, D.C and Bristol and London in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

